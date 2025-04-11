Mick Jagger Engaged at 81

Mick Jagger is engaged to his longtime girlfriend Melanie Hamrick.

In a recent interview with Paris Match, Hamrick, a retired professional ballerina who met Jagger while he was on tour with the Rolling Stones, confirmed that she accepted Jagger's proposal “two or three years” ago. They first began dating in 2014 and welcomed a son, Deveraux, in 2016.

Hamrick has not been married before, while Jagger was married once to Bianca Jagger from 1971 to 1978.

Hamrick noted that there are no concrete wedding plans yet.

"Maybe one day, maybe not," she said. "We're so happy in our current life that I'd be too afraid to change anything."

Hamrick's Not Concerned About the Haters

In the interview, Hamrick, who is 37, admitted that she's been attracted to older men for much of her adult life.

"I think it's a question of maturity," she said. "At 17, I was working, paying my own bills, and traveling the world, while most boys my age barely knew what they wanted to do with their lives. I had nothing in common with them. I was absolutely focused on dance; I saw nothing else."

But she also emphasized that she's not worried about what other people might think of the age gap between her and Jagger.

"Why worry about other people's opinions, stop at what they think of us," she said. "Am I happy? Yes. Are the people in my life happy? Yes. Am I hurting anyone? No. ... As long as everyone is happy and healthy, everything is fine."

Since retiring from ballet, Hamrick has written and published two adult fiction books, First Position and The Unraveling.