Mick Jagger can be heard as a guest on a new song by Burna Boy, the Nigerian songwriter, producer and Grammy-winner.

The track is called "Empty Chairs" and appears on Burna Boy's newly released album, No Sign of Weakness.

You can listen to the song below, which kicks off with Jagger's iconic vocal.

Burna Boy got connected with the Rolling Stones frontman via a mutual friend, the super model Naomi Campbell. From there, they began trading musical ideas over WhatsApp.

"No Sign of Weakness is really like a celebration of the fact that that I'm still here throughout all these years and all the trials and tribulations," Burna Boy recently told the AP. (His debut album, L.I.F.E., arrived in 2013.) "I decided to intentionally make sure everyone on this project could comfortably and genuinely say they're a rock star."

Other guests on No Sign of Weakness include the country star Shaboozey and rapper Travis Scott.

Mick Jagger, Rap and Hip Hop Fan

Jagger is himself a longtime fan of rap and hip hop music. In a late 2023 interview – completed in fluent French — he named the British rapper Dave as one of his favorites, and added there "are many, many very good [rappers]."

Jagger also noted that he'd recorded a rap-inspired song that did not make it onto the Rolling Stones' 2023 album Hackney Diamonds, "but maybe on the next one."