Mick Fleetwood to Headline Inaugural Maui Music Festival

Mick Fleetwood will headline the inaugural Maui Music & Food Experience, scheduled to take place from Sept. 5 through 7.

The three-day event will raise funds for the Hua Momona foundation, a non-profit organization that offers aid to those affected by the 2023 wildfires that devastated the Hawaiian island. Fleetwood himself is a longtime resident of Maui, and his restaurant, Fleetwood's on Front Street, was destroyed in the blaze.

"Maui and the Lahaina community have been my home for several decades," the drummer posted on social media at the time. "This is a devastating moment for Maui, and many are suffering unimaginable loss."

READ MORE: The Best Song From Every Fleetwood Mac Album

"Our world moves so fast these days, it's no wonder many people have forgotten about the devastation that took place here last summer and the crucial needs that still exist," Gary Grube, founder of the Hua Momona Foundation, said in a recent press release. "This experience will support our ongoing efforts to provide food, housing and mental health resources to our fellow islanders and we invite everyone to join us for a weekend of music, food and unity as we honor the spirit of Maui and work towards a brighter future."

The Maui Music & Food Experience will also feature the following artists: Billy Cox (Jimi Hendrix Experience and Band of Gypsys), Ron Artis II (participating in a special Jimi Hendrix set), Ronnie Baker Brooks, Wayne Baker Brooks, Keni Blue (participating in the Hendrix set), Bernard Fowler (Rolling Stones), Ernie Isley (Isley Brothers), Darryl Jones (Rolling Stones), Ivan Julian, Howard Levy, Ivan Neville, The Nicholas Tremulis 4, Charlie Sexton and Isaiah Sharkey, as well as local Maui musicians.

More information can be found on the festival's webpage.