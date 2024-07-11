Mick Fleetwood Struggling Over Loss of Fleetwood Mac

Mick Fleetwood said he was missing the “mothership” of Fleetwood Mac, even though he knows it’s unlikely the band will return.

Stevie Nicks appeared to have ruled out any future activity when she said there was no chance of her involvement after the death of Christine McVie.

In a recent interview with Mojo, Fleetwood discussed the band’s demise in the context of other recent challenges in his life – and said he still hoped Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham could reconnect in some way after the guitarist was fired in 2018.

“It’s no secret, it’s no title-tattle that there is a brick wall there emotionally,” Fleetwood said, confirming he remained in touch with them both. “Stevie’s able to speak clearly about how she feels and doesn’t feel, as does Lindsey.

“But I’ll say, personally, I would love to see a healing between them. And that doesn’t have to take the shape of a tour, necessarily.”

The drummer expressed sadness that the band hadn’t had the opportunity to deliver a proper farewell to fans – a prospect interrupted by the pandemic and then effectively nixed with McVie’s passing in 2022.

“There was a full intention, without waiting too long, that we’d go and pick things back up,” Fleetwood said of the end of their last tour in 2019. “That we’d play stadiums, big shows and festivals… and then at that point it was heading towards us saying goodbye.”

But he accepted there wasn’t much chance of what he called “the mothership” flying again. “It’s been a strange time for me,” he said. “Losing sweet Christine was catastrophic. And then, in my world, sort of losing the band too. And I split with my partner as well. I just found myself sort of licking my wounds.”

How Mick Fleetwood is Returning To Action

His personal situation worsened when his home island of Maui was devastated by wildfires, leaving over 100 dead and most of its buildings destroyed, including his Fleetwood’s restaurant. “It was a hardcore hit for everyone on this lovely little island,” he reflected. “[T]here was a lot of terrible loss, lots of people without homes, people who were badly affected.”

However, he reported that progress was being made, although it would take time for the area to recover. “I’m even starting to think about bringing back my crazy little restaurant. It was a place where people around here would gather and commune.”

He also hinted at new music, saying: “I was sitting around twiddling my fingers for a long time. I finally plugged into the fact that I’m a drummer; I need to go play.” Confirming his first solo album in two decades was underway, he added: “And believe it or not, I’m actually starting to sing – so God help you!”