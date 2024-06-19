Hear Slash and Erik Gronwall on Michael Schenker’s ‘Mother Mary’

Michael Schenker has recruited Slash and ex-Skid Row singer Erik Gronwall for an updated version of UFO's "Mother Mary," the first single off his upcoming retrospective album My Years With UFO.

You can listen to the song below.

Originally released in 1975 on UFO's fourth album Force It, "Mother Mary" sports a titanic groove and no shortage of punchy riffs. Schenker and Slash trade leads on the new version, while Gronwall hits plenty of the piercing high notes that made him a vocal phenom ever since he won Swedish Idol in 2009.

Details on Michael Schenker's New Album

My Years With UFO features 11 revamped tracks from Schenker's initial six-year tenure with the group. The star-studded LP includes cameos from Axl Rose, Dee Snider, Joe Lynn Turner, Carmine Appice, Stephen Pearcy and many more. The album arrives on Sept. 20 and is available to preorder now.

Schenker is gearing up for a busy next few years, as the guitar great has signed an exclusive three-album deal with earMusic. My Years With UFO marks the first installment in the planned trilogy, with other albums slated for 2025 and 2026.

You can see the full track listing and guest list for My Years With UFO below.

Michael Schenker, 'My Years With UFO' Track Listing

1. “Natural Thing: (feat. Dee Snider, Joel Hoekstra)

2. “Only You Can Rock Me” (Joey Tempest, Roger Glover)

3. “Doctor, Doctor” (Joe Lynn Turner, Carmine Appice)

4. “Mother Mary” (Slash, Erik Gronwall)

5. “This Kids” (Biff Byford)

6. “Love To Love” (Axl Rose)

7. “Lights Out” (Jeff Scott Soto, John Norum)

8. “Rock Bottom” (Kai Hansen)

9. “Too Hot To Handle” (Joe Lynn Turner, Adrian Vandenberg, Carmine Appice)

10. “Let It Roll” (Michael Voss)

11. “Shoot, Shoot” (Stephen Pearcy)