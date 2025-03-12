Michael Schenker Announces ‘My Years With UFO’ 2025 US Tour
Michael Schenker has announced U.S. dates in support of his new album My Years With UFO, with '80s metal stalwarts Armored Saint opening select dates.
The trek begins on Sept. 5 in Orlando, Florida, and concludes on Oct. 12 in Houston. Armored Saint will join Schenker from Oct. 2 through Oct. 12.
Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday. You can see the full list of tour dates below.
Schenker released My Years With UFO last September. The star-studded LP features re-recorded versions of songs from the guitarist's brief but significant tenure with the band, which yielded classics such as "Lights Out" "Too Hot to Handle," "Doctor Doctor" and "Rock Bottom."
Guests on the album include Dee Snider, Joe Lynn Turner, Slash and Axl Rose. Schenker didn't even have to invite the elusive Guns N' Roses frontman, whose vocals can be heard on "Love to Love."
"When Slash came to the recording studio in Frankfurt to record with me, he said, 'Oh, I told Axl I'm coming here today to do this with you,'" Schenker told UCR. "And Axl said, 'Oh, can I sing a song?' So I said, 'Oh, really? Ask Axl which song he wants to sing.'"
Michael Schenker, 'My Years With UFO' 2025 U.S. Tour Dates
Sept. 5 - Orlando, FL @ Plaza Live
Sept. 6 - Ft Lauderdale, FL @ Culture Room
Sept. 7 - Clearwater, FL @ Capitol Theater
Sept. 9 - Hopewell, VA @ Beacon Theater
Sept. 10- Warrendale, PA @ Jergels
Sept. 12 - Ridgefield, CT @ Ridgefield Playhouse
Sept. 13 - Derry, NH @ Tupelo Music Hall
Sept. 14 - Patchogue, NY @ Patchogue Theater
Sept. 16 - Annapolis, MD @ Ram’s Head Onstage
Sept. 17 - Glenside, PA @ Keswick Theater
Sept. 19 - New York, NY @ Palladium Times Square
Sept. 20 - Newton, NJ @ Newton Theater
Sept. 21 - Leesburg, VA @ Tally Ho Theater
Sept. 23 - Columbus, OH @ The Kings Of Clubs
Sept. 24 - Lorain, OH @ Lorain Palace Theater
Sept. 26 - Des Plaines, IL @ Des Plaines Theater
Sept. 27 - St Charles, IL @ Arcada Theater
Sept. 28 - Green Bay, WI @ EPIC Events Center
Sept. 30 - Denver, CO @ Oriental Theater
Oct. 2 - Agora Hills, CA @ Canyon Club *
Oct. 3 - Los Angeles, CA @ Saban Theater *
Oct. 4 - Anaheim, CA @ The Grove *
Oct. 5 - San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall *
Oct. 8 - Albuquerque, NM @ National Hispanic Cultural Center *
Oct. 10 - Plano, TX @ Legacy Hall *
Oct. 11 - San Antonio, TX @ Tobin Center *
Oct. 12 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall *
* With Armored Saint
