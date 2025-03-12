Michael Schenker Announces ‘My Years With UFO’ 2025 US Tour

Michael Schenker has announced U.S. dates in support of his new album My Years With UFO, with '80s metal stalwarts Armored Saint opening select dates.

The trek begins on Sept. 5 in Orlando, Florida, and concludes on Oct. 12 in Houston. Armored Saint will join Schenker from Oct. 2 through Oct. 12.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday. You can see the full list of tour dates below.

Schenker released My Years With UFO last September. The star-studded LP features re-recorded versions of songs from the guitarist's brief but significant tenure with the band, which yielded classics such as "Lights Out" "Too Hot to Handle," "Doctor Doctor" and "Rock Bottom."

Guests on the album include Dee Snider, Joe Lynn Turner, Slash and Axl Rose. Schenker didn't even have to invite the elusive Guns N' Roses frontman, whose vocals can be heard on "Love to Love."

"When Slash came to the recording studio in Frankfurt to record with me, he said, 'Oh, I told Axl I'm coming here today to do this with you,'" Schenker told UCR. "And Axl said, 'Oh, can I sing a song?' So I said, 'Oh, really? Ask Axl which song he wants to sing.'"

Michael Schenker, 'My Years With UFO' 2025 U.S. Tour Dates

Sept. 5 - Orlando, FL @ Plaza Live

Sept. 6 - Ft Lauderdale, FL @ Culture Room

Sept. 7 - Clearwater, FL @ Capitol Theater

Sept. 9 - Hopewell, VA @ Beacon Theater

Sept. 10- Warrendale, PA @ Jergels

Sept. 12 - Ridgefield, CT @ Ridgefield Playhouse

Sept. 13 - Derry, NH @ Tupelo Music Hall

Sept. 14 - Patchogue, NY @ Patchogue Theater

Sept. 16 - Annapolis, MD @ Ram’s Head Onstage

Sept. 17 - Glenside, PA @ Keswick Theater

Sept. 19 - New York, NY @ Palladium Times Square

Sept. 20 - Newton, NJ @ Newton Theater

Sept. 21 - Leesburg, VA @ Tally Ho Theater

Sept. 23 - Columbus, OH @ The Kings Of Clubs

Sept. 24 - Lorain, OH @ Lorain Palace Theater

Sept. 26 - Des Plaines, IL @ Des Plaines Theater

Sept. 27 - St Charles, IL @ Arcada Theater

Sept. 28 - Green Bay, WI @ EPIC Events Center

Sept. 30 - Denver, CO @ Oriental Theater

Oct. 2 - Agora Hills, CA @ Canyon Club *

Oct. 3 - Los Angeles, CA @ Saban Theater *

Oct. 4 - Anaheim, CA @ The Grove *

Oct. 5 - San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall *

Oct. 8 - Albuquerque, NM @ National Hispanic Cultural Center *

Oct. 10 - Plano, TX @ Legacy Hall *

Oct. 11 - San Antonio, TX @ Tobin Center *

Oct. 12 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall *

* With Armored Saint