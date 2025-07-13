Michael Sadler of Saga has shared details about his recent cancer diagnosis.

The singer wrote in a social media post that he'd recently lost his sister to cancer and that his brother is also suffering from the disease.

"As for me, I learned in April, just before boarding a cruise, that my cancer is incurable and untreatable," Sadler said. "Though I'm currently stable and otherwise doing well, this news has turned my life toward a more introspective and purposeful path. In this autumn of my life, I find myself reflecting on all the time I wasted and the precious moments I have left — what to do, with whom, and how to spend it. I'm learning to live in this uncertain space, cherishing every moment I'm given."

Sadler explained that although he is "deeply aware of my responsibilities," he is aiming to complete his planned musical projects and move forward as best as possible.

"It is what it is," he wrote. "I can only hope that you'll continue to support my efforts and hope to see you all again at my various events — maybe we'll say hi to each other and take selfies a few more times...Thank you all for your love and kindness during this bittersweet time."

Is Saga Still Performing?

Presently, Saga has placed all live shows on hold in light of Sadler's illness.

"Michael's health is our top priority," a statement on the band's website reads, "and we deeply appreciate your support and understanding during this time."