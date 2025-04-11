Nestled among the foothills of the Laguna Mountains 40 miles inland from the San Diego beaches, Ramona, California is the last place one might expect to witness a rock 'n' roll clinic from one of the genre's greatest unsung heroes.

Then again, for the past 45 years, Michael Monroe has been anything but predictable.

The finnish rock icon and former Hanoi Rocks frontman is in the midst of his "Jet Propelled From Overseas to the USA" tour, his first trek across North America in nine years. The brief jaunt launched at the beginning of April and will conclude this weekend with back-to-back Sunset Strip sellouts at the Whisky a Go Go and the Rainbow Bar and Grill's anniversary party.

Monroe eased into his West Coast home stretch at Ramona Mainstage, a 1940s movie palace that was restored and converted into a live music venue at the turn of the century. You can see photos from the show and a set list below.

It was far from a sellout — there were probably between 100 and 150 fans at the Wednesday night show, to give a charitable estimate. But that didn't stop Monroe from delivering a breathlessly entertaining, 90-minute marathon performance that served as an ear-splitting reminder of the transcendent power of rock 'n' roll at its finest.

The intimate setting made it all the more special when Monroe roared out of the gate with his 1989 classic "Dead, Jail or Rock 'n' Roll." The audience had clearly waited a long time for this moment, and Monroe didn't let them down. He howled lustily and leapt across the stage like a live wire, resplendent in his embroidered red-and-black vest and skintight jeans. When the stage could no longer contain him, Monroe prowled the tables lining the side of the room, making it back in time to rip a harmonica or saxophone solo or reapply his makeup in a compact mirror. ("It helps me sing better," he quipped.)

Monroe's 21-song set mixed solo cuts (with an emphasis on his latest album, 2022's I Live Too Fast to Die Young!), Demolition 23 gems and Hanoi Rocks classics such as "Boulevard of Broken Dreams," "Don't You Ever Leave Me" and "Motorvatin'." His longtime guitarist Steve Conte (formerly of the New York Dolls) traded fiery riffs and solos with Rich Jones, while Slash bassist Todd Kerns provided stellar backing vocals. Drummer Karl "Rockfist" Rosqvist (who also plays with Danzig) laid a rock-solid foundation, pounding his kit with punk fury and hard rock precision.

In an alternate timeline, Hanoi Rocks could have become one of the biggest bands of the '80s and Monroe could be a household name. But if he's bitter about the hand he was dealt, he certainly didn't show it at Ramona Mainstage. Whether there are two people or 200,000 people in the crowd, Monroe's gonna keep kicking ass like he's always done. More than 40 years into his career, he's still not fakin' it.

Michael Monroe, 4/9/25, Ramona Mainstage, Ramona Set List

1. "Dead, Jail or Rock 'n' Roll"

2. "I Live Too Fast to Die Young"

3. "Murder the Summer of Love"

4. "Last Train to Tokyo"

5. "Young Drunks & Old Alcoholics"

6. "Man With No Eyes"

7. "Old King's Road"

8. "Trick of the Wrist"

9. "'78"

10. "Ballad of the Lower East Side"

11. "Don't You Ever Leave Me" (Hanoi Rocks)

12. "One Man Band"

13. "Horns and Halos"

14. "Boiler (Me Boiler 'n' Me)" (Hanoi Rocks)

15. "Boulevard of Broken Dreams" (Hanoi Rocks)

16. "Motorvatin'" (Hanoi Rocks)

17. "Hammersmith Palais" (Demolition 23)

18. "Malibu Beach Nightmare" (Hanoi Rocks)

19. "Up Around the Bend" (Creedence Clearwater Revival)

20. "Taxi Driver" (Hanoi Rocks)

21. "I Feel Alright / Radar Love" (The Stooges / Golden Earring)