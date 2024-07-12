Michael McDonald Selling Santa Barbara Home for $4.6 Million

If you happen to have been looking for a bright, open-concept home just a short drive from the beach, Michael McDonald has just the place for you. The singer is selling his Santa Barbara house for $4.6 million.

Glancing at the home's online listing, you might not think two bedrooms and three bathrooms sounds like much, but as you'll see in the photos below, the modern farmhouse's open floor plan, large windows and vaulted ceilings makes it feel considerably spacious.

The bedrooms are nothing to scoff at either. One of them has two walk-in closets, a double-sided fireplace and a private porch. The other has an en suite bathroom, plus a balcony with stunning views.

And what would a Southern California home be without a pool? In addition, the backyard space features an open-air kitchen, perfect for evening cookouts, plus fruit trees across the 3.8 acre lot.

In other news, McDonald recently published a book, What A Fool Believes: A Memoir, which he co-wrote with the actor and comedian Paul Reiser.

"I mean, how lucky am I?" McDonald told The New York Times back in May, a profile which featured photos of him and Reiser at the Santa Barbara house.

"He's very introspective," Reiser added, "which you don't see at first and then you go, 'Oh, this guy is deeper than you think.'"

Below, you'll find more photos from the home's online listing.