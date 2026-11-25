Michael Giles, founding drummer for King Crimson, has died at the age of 84.

The rocker’s death was confirmed via a tribute from the band's record label.

“It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Michael Giles, visionary drummer, composer and co-founder of King Crimson, who died on Monday 23rd November 2026, aged 84,” the message began. “Alongside Robert Fripp, Greg Lake, Ian McDonald and Peter Sinfield, Michael was instrumental in establishing King Crimson as one of the most innovative and influential bands in the history of progressive music.”

The statement went on to note Giles’ “extraordinary rhythmic imagination, musical sensitivity and highly inventive approach to drumming” which were “fundamental to the [King Crimson’s] pioneering sound.”

“Michael’s originality, musical curiosity and uncompromising commitment to creative freedom challenged conventions and inspired generations of musicians around the world,” the statement said in closing. “He leaves behind an extraordinary musical legacy, and his unique contribution to the evolution of progressive music will never be forgotten.”

Michael Giles' Rock History

Born in Waterlooville, England, Giles began his career as a jazz drummer. In 1968, he co-founded King Crimson alongside Fripp, Lake, McDonald and Sinfield. His distinctive style and unique tempo changes were vital to the band’s 1969 debut album In the Court of the Crimson King, now regarded as a landmark release in prog rock history.

READ MORE: How King Crimson Set a New Standard With Their Debut Album

Giles didn’t stay with King Crimson for long. He contributed to the band’s second album, In the Wake of Poseidon, but departed in 1970 alongside McDonald. Together, the musicians recorded the eponymous McDonald and Giles album, also released in 1970.

Giles went on to enjoy a prolific career as a session drummer, collaborating with artists such as Steve Winwood, Bryan Ferry, Leo Sayer, Anthony Phillips, Kevin Ayers, Neil Sedaka and Andy Summers. He also released material as a solo artist and later formed the 21st Century Schizoid Band, a group made up of King Crimson alumni, dedicated to performing the band's early work.