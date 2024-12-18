Michael Brewer of Brewer and Shipley Dead at 80

Michael Brewer of Brewer & Shipley passed away on Tuesday at the age of 80.

The news was confirmed in a press release, noting that Brewer had been battling multiple illnesses for the last three years.

Brewer & Shipley were best known for their Top 10 hit, "One Toke Over the Line," released as their debut single in 1971.

"Who would have guessed they [the duo's record label] would release it as a single, it would go shooting up the charts, and the Nixon administration would try to ban it?" Brewer said to UCR in 2016. "We made Nixon's 'hate list,' which we held as a badge of honor and still do to this day, and the Vice President, Spiro Agnew, named us personally on national TV one night as 'subversives to America's youth.' I mean, you can't buy that kind of publicity."



They also enjoyed chart success with "Tarkio Road" and "Shake Off the Demon." Over the years, their songs were covered by the likes of the Byrds, John Denver, Stephen Stills, the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, David Lee Roth and more. "One Toke Over the Line" was also mentioned in the first chapter of Hunter S. Thompson's famous gonzo journalism novel Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas. The duo, which first formed in 1968, continued performing live up until 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

READ MORE: Who Are the 'Big 4' of Folk Rock?

Brewer also contributed harmony vocals to Dan Fogelberg's 1981 release The Innocent Age. Two years later, Fogelberg produced Brewer’s solo album Beauty Lies and released it on his own record label.

Tom Shipley's Reaction

"Michael Brewer, my friend of 65 years and music partner for over 60, had to go," Tom Shipley said in a statement. "I saw him on Saturday and he told me he wanted to go home. I will raise a glass to Michael and drink to all those years, all those miles, all those songs, and all the heavenly audiences we played for. Go with God my friend. I'll see you on the other side.”

Listen to 'One Toke Over the Line'