How Michael Bolton Is Battling Brain Cancer

Michael Bolton has been battling brain cancer since 2023, but in a recent interview, he opened up about fighting the disease with as much positivity as possible.

"It's unthinkable for it to be okay not to make the most of your life," he said to People. "I think we develop capabilities and problem management, and we learn how to make the best out of a bad situation. You have to be a cheerleader for yourself."

Bolton underwent brain surgery in December of 2023, but did not share the news of his illness with fans — a diagnosis of glioblastoma — until January 2024, the same month he underwent a second operation.

"It is always the hardest thing for me to ever disappoint my fans or postpone a show," he said then, "but have no doubt I am working hard to accelerate my recovery and get back to performing soon."

How Michael Bolton Is Healing

Bolton has since finished radiation and chemotherapy treatment, and goes for MRIs every two months. According to People, his most recent MRI scan, conducted in early April, was clear. Moving forward, the situation will be closely monitored given the high return rate for Bolton's particular type of cancer.

"You're reaching into your resources and your resolve in a way that you never would have thought," he said. "Succumbing to the challenge is not an option. You're really quickly drawn into a duel. I guess that's the way you find out what you're made of."

Though the treatments have affected Bolton's speech, mobility and short-term memory, he continues to meditate daily, play golf and work with a personal trainer, plus participate in voice lessons and vocal therapy. His experience has even inspired him a bit musically.

"I want to keep going," he said. "I feel there's still a lot to do on the fight side. I got a title for a song: 'Ain't Going Down Without a Fight.'"