Metallica have added another song to their Sphere set lists.

Saturday night was the group's fourth show at the high-tech Las Vegas venue. They performed the Load single "Until It Sleeps" for the first time, replacing "King Nothing" from the previous week's second show.

You can watch fan-shot video of the performance below. The band used the groundbreaking visual capabilities of the Sphere to make it look like the controversial Load blood and semen cover art was floating all over the venue.

Metallica are continuing their "no repeat weekends" plan at the Sphere - playing completely different set lists at each week's Thursday and Saturday night shows.

There's been one other change to the set lists so far. Last week the band played "The Call of Ktulu" on Thursday and "Orion" on Saturday, this week they switched those instrumentals.

Read More: Watch Metallica Debut "Fade to Black" at the Sphere

There are still four weekends left in Metallica's 2026 Sphere residency, and they will return to the venue in late January 2027. You can see the group's complete tour schedule below.

Watch Metallica Debut 'Until It Sleeps' at the Sphere

Metallica: Oct. 10, Las Vegas Sphere – Set List

1. “Blackened”

2. “Fuel”

3. “Leper Messiah”

4. “Devil’s Dance”

5. “72 Seasons”

6. “Until It Sleeps" (Sphere debut)

7. “Welcome Home (Sanitarium)”

8. “The Outlaw Torn”

9. Kirk and Rob Doodle

10. “The Unforgiven”

11. “The Call of Ktulu"

12. “Hardwired”

13. “Whiskey in the Jar”

14. “For Whom the Bell Tolls”

15. “One"

16. “Enter Sandman“

Metallica Tour Dates:

2026:

Oct. 15: Las Vegas, NV @ The Sphere

Oct. 17: Las Vegas, NV @ The Sphere

Oct. 22: Las Vegas, NV @ The Sphere

Oct. 24: Las Vegas, NV @ The Sphere

Oct. 29: Las Vegas, NV @ The Sphere

Oct. 31: Las Vegas, NV @ The Sphere

Nov. 5: Las Vegas, NV @ The Sphere

Nov. 7: Las Vegas, NV @ The Sphere

Nov. 19:: Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

Nov. 21: Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

2027:

Jan. 28: Las Vegas, NV @ The Sphere

Jan. 30: Las Vegas, NV @ The Sphere

Feb. 4: Las Vegas, NV @ The Sphere

Feb. 6: Las Vegas, NV @ The Sphere

Feb. 18: Las Vegas, NV @ The Sphere

Feb. 20: Las Vegas, NV @ The Sphere

Feb. 25: Las Vegas, NV @ The Sphere

Feb. 27: Las Vegas, NV @ The Sphere

March 4: Las Vegas, NV @ The Sphere

March 6: Las Vegas, NV @ The Sphere

March 11: Las Vegas, NV @ The Sphere

March 13: Las Vegas, NV @ The Sphere

May 8 - Vancouver, BC @ BC Place

May 13 - San Diego, CA @ Snapdragon Stadium

May 18 - El Paso, TX @ Sun Bowl Stadium

May 22 - San Antonio, TX @ Alamodome

May 26 - Fayetteville, AR @ Razorback Stadium

May 29 - Kansas City, MO @ Arrowhead Stadium

June 2 - Raleigh, NC @ Carter-Finley Stadium

June 5 - Indianapolis, IN @ Lucas Oil Stadium

June 8 - Buffalo, NY @ Highmark Stadium

June 12 - Madison, WI @ Camp Randall Stadium

June 15 - Cleveland, OH @ Huntington Bank Field

June 19 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Rice-Eccles Stadium