Metallica Debut New UFO, Thin Lizzy Covers at L.A. Benefit Show

Metallica delivered their third Helping Hands fundraising concert at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles last night, supporting their All Within My Hands charity initiative.

The evening was hosted by Jimmy Kimmel. Following an opening set from Greta Van Fleet, the main show began with five acoustic tracks, including new covers of Thin Lizzy's "Borderline" and UFO's "It's Killing Me," with accompaniment from multi-instrumentalist Avi Vinocur. Later the thrash icons delivered the first performance of their recent single "Lux Æterna" – albeit with a false start caused by a slipping cymbal. Vinocur returned for a part-acoustic version of "All Within My Hands" and St. Vincent guested on "Nothing Else Matters" before the show ended with early classic "Seek & Destroy."

Video clips and the full set list can be seen below.

Frontman James Hetfield appeared in good form, starting the performance with a light-hearted microphone check. "Is this thing on? Testicles one, two," he said, before asking the crowd: "Are you having fun? Knock it off!"

To date, Metallica’s All Within My Hands project has raised nearly $12 million, with the funds distributed between education programs, food poverty and disaster relief. The band pay all administrative costs themselves. The auction connected with this year's show runs until Dec. 20, with memorabilia, collectibles and experiences on offer.

The band recently announced the follow-up to 2016's Hardwired… to Self-Destruct will arrive on Apr. 14. 72 Seasons will be supported with a world tour, commencing on Apr. 27 and running until Nov. 5, with Pantera, Mammoth WVH, Five Finger Death Punch and Ice Nine Kills in tow.

Watch Metallica Perform 'Whiskey in the Jar'

Watch Metallica Perform 'All Within My Hands'

Watch Metallica Debut 'Lux Æterna'

Metallica, All Within My Hands Charity Concert, Dec. 16, 2022, Set List

1. "Blackened" (acoustic) (“Blackened 2020" version)

2. "The Unforgiven" (acoustic)

3. "Borderline" (acoustic) (Thin Lizzy cover) (live debut)

4. "It's Killing Me" (acoustic) (UFO cover) (live debut)

5. "Whiskey in the Jar" (acoustic) (traditional cover)

6. "The Call of Ktulu"

7. "Harvester of Sorrow"

8. "Holier Than Thou"

9. “All Within My Hands" (with Avi Vinocur) (acoustic version, played electric)

10. "Creeping Death"

11. "Enter Sandman"

12. "Lux Æterna” (live debut)

13. "Nothing Else Matters" (with St. Vincent)

14. "Seek & Destroy"