Metallica's Lars Ulrich says he's very excited by the prospect of the band performing at the Las Vegas Sphere, but says it's too early to confirm any residency plans.

"I’m not going to confirm anything, because there’s nothing to confirm," the drummer told Howard Stern. "But I’m not going to deny it, because we’re all such fans of this venue. All of our managers and our production people have been there and looked at it. It’s something that we’re considering, [but] nothing is etched in stone or green-lit. It’s something that we’re looking at at some point when the 2026 tour is done."

"I was there seeing U2 the first night, when they took that stage, I wanted to see it for myself before I saw it on YouTube or read about it. I was there, like everybody else that was there that night, I was completely blown away, and felt that was the beginning of another chapter in live performances.

"I’m not going to bullshit you, I would fucking love to do it, let there be no question about it. It’s not signed, sealed and delivered, but speaking to me and asking my opinion I would fucking love to do it."

The drummer made these statements while announcing the launch of their own SiriusXM channel Wednesday on the Stern show. Maximum Metallica will launch on Friday, Aug. 29. The band will play a special club show in the Hamptons the day before to promote the channel.

Read More: How to Get Tickets to Metallica's Club Show

The 17,500-seat Sphere cost $1.8 billion to build and is reportedly the largest spherical structure ever created. It features 160,000 square feet of video viewing space, state-of-the-art spatial audio and an exterior exosphere that changes the building’s look via fully programmable LED technology.

U2 were the first band to perform at the Sphere, in the fall of 2023. They delivered a dazzling multi-media performance focused on their Achtung Baby album.

Phish, Dead and Company and the Eagles have also performed at the innovative venue. The latter still has a dozen dates scheduled at the Sphere this fall.

Metallica at the San Francisco Super Bowl Would Be 'A Dream Come True'

Stern next asked if Metallica would be interested in performing the halftime show at the next Super Bowl, which will take place in their hometown of San Francisco.

"Fuck yeah of course we would," Ulrich answered. "First of all we would do it. Second of all to do it in San Francisco would be a dream come true and would be the right fit. We haven’t been approached. ...Certainly as somebody who’s represented San Francisco all over the world and shouted for decades about San Francisco and our love for the Bay Area, that part of it is the right fit. Ultimately it’s not our decision."

Metallica will launch a six-date tour of Australia and New Zealand in November of 2025, and have scheduled a European tour for May, June and July of 2026.

The band's most recent album, 72 Seasons, was released on April 14, 2023.