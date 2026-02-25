Metallica Announces 2026 Las Vegas Sphere Residency

Metallica will be the first heavy metal band to perform at the Sphere.

The band has announced their Life Burns Faster residency at the high-tech Las Vegas venue. As they've done on their nearly three year-long M72 world tour, Metallica will perform two shows with two completely different set lists on Thursday and Saturday night on each of four weeks this fall.

You can see the complete Metallica: Life Burns Faster schedule below.

Fans can sign up for the pre-sale starting today. Travel + VIP packages go on sale Feb. 27, with the seated registration pre-sale beginning Tuesday, March 3. The public on-sale starts March 6.

The band has been hinting at this residency for several months now. "All of our managers and our production people have been there and looked at it," drummer Lars Ulrich told Howard Stern in August 2025. "It’s something that we’re considering, [but] nothing is etched in stone or green-lit. It’s something that we’re looking at at some point when the 2026 tour is done."

"I was there seeing U2 the first night, when they took that stage, I wanted to see it for myself before I saw it on YouTube or read about it. I was there, like everybody else that was there that night, I was completely blown away, and felt that was the beginning of another chapter in live performances."

The 17,500-seat Sphere cost $1.8 billion to build and is reportedly the largest spherical structure ever created. It features 160,000 square feet of video viewing space, state-of-the-art spatial audio and an exterior exosphere that changes the building’s look via fully programmable LED technology.

U2 were the first band to perform at the Sphere, in the fall of 2023. They delivered a dazzling multi-media performance focused on their Achtung Baby album.

Phish, Dead and Company and the Eagles have also performed at the innovative venue.

Metallica will launch a three-month European tour in May of 2026. The band's most recent album, 72 Seasons, was released on April 14, 2023.

Metallica, Las Vegas Sphere Life Burns Faster Dates:

Oct. 1 and 3: The Sphere, Las Vegas

Oct. 15 and 17: The Sphere, Las Vegas

Oct. 22 and 24: The Sphere, Las Vegas

Oct. 29 and 31: The Sphere, Las Vegas