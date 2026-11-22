Robert Trujillo explained why Metallica found themselves rehearsing for theirLife Burns Faster Sphere residency in the middle of the night, admitting it’s "a lot" to deal with.

When the band confirmed a total of 24 shows at the high-tech Las Vegas venue – 12 this year, which have been completed, and 12 more in 2027 – they knew they'd have to work around the current main production, a re-staging of the 1939 movie The Wizard of Oz.

Also running into next year, it's described as a 4D experience featuring expanded visuals, generative AI restoration, immersive sound, haptic seats, scents, wind, and indoor fireworks which runs multiple times a day.

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Asked by Eddie Trunk on SiriusXM's Trunk Nation about how Metallica prepared for their Life Burns Faster shows, Trujillo said: "There was about a month of prep. First week was just going to HQ and running through the chosen songs. Some of them are deeper cuts, like 'Devil's Dance,' 'The Outlaw Torn' – these songs haven't been played in a very long time.

"[F]rom there we took it to test the stage, because the stage is massive, and you want to get to know...the terrain. We did that for about a week in actually a radio arena up in Santa Rosa, and there are no visuals there. So it's all about the stage and the monitors, and then you go from that into Vegas.

"[In Vegas] we're rehearsing from about 11:30 at night till 4:00 in the morning, and then there's a meeting afterwards, so you might be there until, you know, 4:30 or 5:00. The crew is there from, say, 9:00 [at night] to 6:00 in the morning."

Accepting that "The Wizard of Oz is our boss and runs the real show; they're the headliner," he continued: "So there's this rehearsal schedule that's pretty intense. I don't know if anyone's ever tried to rehearse at 3:00 in the morning. ... It's a lot, but you kind of get into a zone, a prep mode, so to speak."

Rob Trujillo's Worst Nightmare About Sphere Stage

While bandmates James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich were able to find a little downtime, Trujillo explained he only managed to get home once a week during the rehearsal period because of his regular stage jams with Kirk Hammett.

“[W]e've...prepared a few Metallica deep cuts, but also a lot of originals. ... And we have backing tracks now. [W]e've got to get to know the backing tracks and understand our plan of attack. [Y]ou don't want to be thrown off the loops or that could be your worst nightmare in a venue like that on a 100-foot screen – making mistakes is not the way to go!

"So we're uber-prepared for this moment, and that actually requires those extra two or three days of prep. I basically get one day off, really."

He added: "But it's worth it. It keeps us on our toes. It keeps things interesting and challenging. It isn't a routine for Kirk and I – it actually does bring a lot of new sort of challenges to us. [But] it's a lot."

The Life Burns Faster residency continues on Jan. 28 and runs until Mar. 13.