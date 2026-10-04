No Repeats: Metallica Changes Entire Set List at Second Sphere Show

Metallica dug into the ’90s for two tracks during the second show of their Las Vegas Sphere residency last night (Oct. 3).

Their longstanding no-repeat vow means fans will experience a different set list each night of every weekend until the run ends on Nov. 7, after which they’ll return from Jan. 28 to March 13 next year.

Last night they performed “Devil’s Dance” for the first time in 18 years, and later they delivered “The Outlaw Torn,” which they haven’t done for seven years. Both songs first appeared on 1996 album Load.

READ MORE: The Best Song From Every Metallica Album

As with their opening night on Oct. 1, the thrash metal giants took full advantage of the Sphere’s hi-tech capabilities, with dramatic animations dwarfing the four band members on stage. Drummer Lars Ulrich previously confirmed that was one of the reasons they’d decided to take over the venue for 24 nights across five months.

“It’s gonna be challenging… it’s overwhelming and f—ing intimidating,” he said. “But … we have a tendency to put ourselves in environments that we completely control and know. And so I think it’s really good to be able to throw yourself for a loop like that.”

Metallica's next Sphere appearance takes place on Oct. 8.

Watch Metallica Perform ‘Blackened’ at the Sphere

Watch Metallica Perform ‘Devil’s Dance’ at the Sphere

Watch Metallica Perform ‘Welcome Home (Sanitarium)’ at the Sphere

Watch Metallica Perform ‘The Outlaw Turn’ at the Sphere

Watch Metallica Perform ‘For Whom The Bell Tolls’ at the Sphere

Watch Metallica Perform ‘One’ at the Sphere

Watch Metallica Perform ‘Enter Sandman’ at the Sphere

Metallica: Oct. 3, Las Vegas Sphere – Set List

1. “Blackened”

2. “Fuel”

3. “Leper Messiah”

4. “Devil’s Dance”

5. “72 Seasons”

6. “King Nothing”

7. “Welcome Home (Sanitarium)”

8. “The Outlaw Torn”

9. Kirk and Rob Doodle

10. “The Unforgiven”

11. “Orion”

12. “Hardwired”

13. “Whiskey in the Jar”

14. “For Whom the Bell Tolls”

15. “One

16. “Enter Sandman“