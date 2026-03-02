Metallica plans on adding six more dates to their 2026 schedule at the Sphere in Las Vegas.

According to a press release, half a dozen more concerts will be announced soon, "due to unbelievable demand." Though the exact dates have yet to be revealed, it is known that a fan club ticket presale for these six shows will start on March 4.

More information about ticketing can be found here.

A list of the previously announced Life Burns Faster residency dates can be viewed below. As with the band's previous M72 world tour, they'll perform two shows with two different set lists on Thursday and Saturday night on each of four weeks this October.

Metallica Had Been Eyeing This Venue

That Metallica is slated to play the Sphere should not come as a huge surprise — members of the band have been hinting at it since last year.

"Oh heck, yeah!" Kirk Hammett said to The Hollywood Reporter in 2025 when asked if Metallica would ever perform at the Sphere. "That's a great example of how venues are changing. That's using modern technology to the fullest, to really up the levels of production and entertainment, connected to AI and making it a crazy experience."

Before Metallica arrives in Las Vegas, they'll play a three-month tour of Europe that begins in May.

Metallica, Las Vegas Sphere Life Burns Faster Dates:

Oct. 1 and 3: The Sphere, Las Vegas

Oct. 15 and 17: The Sphere, Las Vegas

Oct. 22 and 24: The Sphere, Las Vegas

Oct. 29 and 31: The Sphere, Las Vegas