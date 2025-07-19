Metallica became the heroes of the day when they swooped in to save Tomorrowland, lending their stage to the Belgian electronic music festival after a fire wiped out its main stage.

This year's Tomorrowland — which runs from July 18 to 27 and will draw 400,000 people to the town of Boom in Belgium's Antwerp province — was thrown into jeopardy on Wednesday when the enormous main stage went up in flames.

Enter Metallica, who offered parts of the stage they used on their European tour and had stored in Austria, according to Antwerp-based newspaper The Latest News. The rig, which includes a massive wall of screens, was airlifted to the festival grounds overnight, and Tomorrowland opened at 2 p.m. on Friday as planned.

Tomorrowland Headliners and Staff Thank Metallica for Lending Stage

"It is a miracle and we are beyond happy to be opening," Tomorrowland spokesperson Debby Wilmsen told DJ Mag. "Two hours ago we were still demolishing the old stage."

Dutch DJ Martin Garrix, one of the festival's headliners, thanked Metallica in an Instagram post with a photo of himself and drummer Lars Ulrich.

"I can not believe I’m actually typing this ... but my set at Tomorrowland is still happening!" Garrix wrote. "Massive love and a big shoutout to the incredible Tomorrowland team for pulling off miracles — and to Metallica for coming through with the new stage parts. Beyond excited to close the main stage tonight. And this will hands down be the most unique Tomorrowland ever."

Metallica's M72 world tour will resume in November in Australia. The metal giants will return to Europe in May 2026.