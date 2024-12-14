Sammy Hagar and Metallica Play LA Benefit Show: Photos, Set Lists

Metallica's fourth Helping Hands Concert and Auction took place on Friday night in Los Angeles, featuring performances by Sammy Hagar, SistaStrings and Metallica themselves.

All of the proceeds from the auction and ticket sales went toward Metallica's own All Within My Hands Foundation, which raises money for various charity partners. Once again, this year's show was hosted by Jimmy Kimmel. Other guests included Slash, Tom Morello and more.

For his set, Hagar was joined by his current band lineup: Michael Anthony, Joe Satriani and Kenny Aronoff. Together they performed a mixture of Van Halen, Chickenfoot and Montrose songs, plus some of Hagar's solo material.

Metallica followed with two sets, one acoustic and one electric. They were joined at points by SistaStrings, Avi Vincour and Jeff Ament of Pearl Jam.

You can view sets lists for both acts below, as well as photos and fan-filmed videos from the concert.

Corny, But True

The All Within My Hands Foundation was formed in 2017 and has since raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for food banks, disaster relief programs and scholarships for community college students.

"As corny as that sounds, there's not really a better feeling in this world than helping someone else and doing it without telling about it," James Hetfield said earlier this year in an episode of The Metallica Report. "There is something fantastic about that. It goes against everything that humans are: 'I need this. You give me that. I need to take this.'

"Especially growing up in a band that was struggling, fighting for the only towel in the motel, or whatever it is, or 'There's a can of food there. I better get mine or else.' Just that sparseness mentality and having that key unlock it to be completely the opposite. Out of everything you've learned, despite everything I've learned, the corniest saying 'It's better to give than receive' is so true."

Watch Sammy Hagar Perform 'Rock Candy'

Watch Metallica Perform 'Low Man's Lyric'

Watch Metallica and Jeff Ament Perform 'Hit the Lights'

Sammy Hagar, , 12/13/24, Set List:

1. "Good Enough"

2. "Poundcake"

3. "Runaround"

4. "There's Only One Way to Rock"

5. "5150"

6. "Rock Candy"

7. "Big Foot"

8. "Oh Yeah"

9. "Heavy Metal"

10. "I Can't Drive 55"

Metallica, Helping Hands Concert and Auction, 12/13/24, Set List:

Acoustic

1. "Low Man's Lyric" (with Avi Vinocur)

2. "Helpless" (Diamond Head cover with Avi Vinocur)

3. "Away From Home" (Bachman-Turner Overdrive cover)

4. "If Darkness Had a Son" (with SistaStrings)

5. "Nothing Else matters" with Sista (with SistaStrings)

Electric

1. "Orion"

2. "The Shortest Straw"

3. "Until it Sleeps"

4. "Screaming Suicide"

5. "The Unforgiven II" (with Avi Vinocur)

6. "Fuel" (with Avi Vinocur)

7. "Hit the Lights" (with Jeff Ament)

8. "Master of Puppets"