Metallica has shared new M72 tour dates for 2027.

The first of these shows — which will take place in stadium venues "in the round at the 50 yard line" — is scheduled for May 8 in Vancouver, British Columbia, followed by concerts all across the United States. This leg will wrap on June 19 in Salt Lake City. Avatar and Limp Bizkit will serve as the opening acts.

"Since we got started in April of 2023, we've played 99 M72 shows in 26 countries," a statement on the band's website reads. "This time around, we'll be playing single shows, visiting a mix of NFL/CFL stadiums, colleges, and the homes of both men's and women's soccer teams."

Ticket presales begin Sept. 21, followed by a regular sale on Sept. 25. As with previous tours, a portion of proceeds from every ticket sold will go to local charities via Metallica's foundation, All Within My Hands. You can view a complete list of show dates below.

Metallica's Upcoming Las Vegas Residency

Before the tour begins, Metallica will perform a residency at the Sphere in Las Vegas — titled Life Burns Faster — that begins Oct. 1 and runs until March 13, 2027. All 24 shows have been sold out.

"It's gonna be challenging," Lars Ulrich said earlier this year. "And obviously, like everybody else I've talked to about it, it’s overwhelming and f---ing intimidating. But … that's a place maybe we don't end up in often enough, because we have a tendency to put ourselves in environments that we completely control and know. And so I think it's really good to be able to throw yourself for a loop like that."

Metallica, 2027 North American Tour Dates:

May 8 - Vancouver, BC @ BC Place

May 13 - San Diego, CA @ Snapdragon Stadium

May 18 - El Paso, TX @ Sun Bowl Stadium

May 22 - San Antonio, TX @ Alamodome

May 26 - Fayetteville, AR @ Razorback Stadium

May 29 - Kansas City, MO @ Arrowhead Stadium

June 2 - Raleigh, NC @ Carter-Finley Stadium

June 5 - Indianapolis, IN @ Lucas Oil Stadium

June 8 - Buffalo, NY @ Highmark Stadium

June 12 - Madison, WI @ Camp Randall Stadium

June 15 - Cleveland, OH @ Huntington Bank Field

June 19 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Rice-Eccles Stadium