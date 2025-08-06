Metallica will play an intimate show in the Hamptons this month to celebrate the launch of their "Maximum Metallica" SiriusXM channel. Drummer Lars Ulrich shared the news on The Howard Stern Show on Wednesday.

The thrash giants will storm the Stephen Talkhouse in Amagansett, Long Island, on Thursday, Aug. 28, with Maximum Metallica launching the following day on channel 42 and the SiriusXM app. A recording of the show will premiere on Sept. 1 on the channel as well.

With a capacity of 250 people, the Stephen Talkhouse is a far cry from the stadiums Metallica have been playing on their M72 world tour. Ulrich specified that the band will be playing a full-volume electric set, not an acoustic set, and they'll play in the afternoon so as to not to disturb the neighbors.

How to Attend Metallica's Intimate Hamptons Show

SiriusXM subscribers and fans can enter for a chance to attend Metallica's Stephen Talkhouse concert, sponsored by Hertz, here.��The grand prize winner will receive round-trip airfare, a Hertz car rental, a two-night hotel stay and two tickets to the show. Hopeful fans must enter the sweepstakes by Aug. 20.

"It's going to be so much fun, especially in in context [of] coming off the shows that we've been playing the last couple years, the big stadiums and setting up in the middle of the stadium and playing, the whole thing that we've been doing," Ulrich said. "So coming and doing this level of intimacy and this level of, literally in the backyard, it's going to be so much fun."

Just because they're the bestselling metal band in history, Metallica won't get any special privileges or push their Stephen Talkhouse set past its scheduled end time. They'll have to tear down promptly to make way for Steve Earle, who plays a solo acoustic show later that night.