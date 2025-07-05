Metallica Debuts Black Sabbath Deep Cut at Back to the Beginning: Video, Set List

Metallica rocked Birmingham, England's Villa Park as part of Black Sabbath's gargantuan Back to the Beginning concert, storming through a six-song set of Sabbath covers and originals that got the audience primed for the evening's main attractions.

You can see the set list and fan-shot video of their performance below.

The thrash legends opened their set with the Sabotage classic "Hole in the Sky," which they hadn't performed live since 2009. They also dug deep into the Sabbath archives for a cover of "Johnny Blade" off Never Say Die!, marking the first time they'd ever played the song live.

These Sabbath tunes were accompanied by Metallica originals "Creeping Death, "For Whom the Bell Tolls," "Battery" and "Master of Puppets."

Who Else Performed at Black Sabbath's Back to the Beginning Concert?

Metallica was just one of many rock and metal legends to take the stage during the Back to the Beginning concert. The all-day extravaganza also featured performances from Guns N' Roses, Slayer, Alice in Chains and more, plus a variety of "supergroups" covering Black Sabbath.

The dual headliners were a solo set from Ozzy Osbourne, billed as his final performance, and the first show featuring Black Sabbath's classic lineup — Osbourne, Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler and Bill Ward — since 2005.

Watch Metallica Cover 'Hole in the Sky' at Back to the Beginning

Watch Metallica Play 'Master of Puppets' at Back to the Beginning

Metallica, 7/5/25, Back to the Beginning Set List

1. "Hole in the Sky"

2. "Creeping Death"

3. "For Whom the Bell Tolls"

4. "Johnny Blade"

5. "Battery"

6. "Master of Puppets"