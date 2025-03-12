Metallica Takes Fans Close in Virtual Reality Concert Experience

Metallica will unveil an Apple Immersive concert experience this Friday, giving fans a virtual front-row seat to their M72 World Tour.

You can watch the trailer below.

The concert experience, simply titled Metallica, will be available on Apple Vision Pro. Filmed in Mexico City in September 2024 (the final date of that year's M72 World Tour leg), the special features performances of "Whiplash," "One" and "Enter Sandman."

Captured exclusively in Apple Immersive Video, Metallica will give viewers unprecedented access to the band, from up close in their famed Snake Pit to wide-angle views of the stadium.

A new EP titled M72 World Tour: Mexico City, which comprises the three songs from the Metallica special, will also be available in Spatial Audio on Apple Music this Friday.

How Can I Watch Metallica's Apple Immersive Concert?

Although the Metallica concert is technically free to Apple Vision Pro owners, it will cost fans a pretty penny to actually acquire the mixed-reality headset. The product currently retails for the cool price of $3,499, or 12 monthly payments of $291.58.

For comparison, that same $3,500 would have afforded a Diamond-level "I Disappear" ticket for Metallica's M72 World Tour, which granted general admission access to unlimited shows on two continents for two years.

Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich insists Apple Vision Pro is worth the hefty price tag. "Game changing is putting it lightly," he said in a statement. "Seeing our concert like that, along with the energy of the Mexico City fans — it's very immersive, and it's super fun. We've always been interested in pushing the boundaries, and Metallica on Apple Vision Pro is exactly that."

Fans who aren't yet sure if they want to take the plunge can book an Apple Vision Pro demo at their local Apple Store to check out an extended preview of Metallica.