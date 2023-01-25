Metallica Announces ’72 Seasons’ Global Premiere Listening Party

Metallica will premiere their new album 72 Seasons with a global listening party in cinemas on April 13, one day before the record's street date.

The metal titans have partnered with Trafalgar Releasing — which previously helmed the 2019 cinematic release of Metallica's S&M2 concert — to premiere their 12th album and first since 2016's Hardwired ... to Self-Destruct. Each song on the album will feature a music video and commentary from the band.

Tickets go on sale on March 2.

James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich once again partnered with Hardwired producer Greg Fidelman to co-produce 72 Seasons. The band has previewed the album with two singles so far, the blazing thrasher "Lux Æterna" and the anthemic rocker "Screaming Suicide."

Hetfield described the album's concept in an official statement: "Seventy-two seasons. The first 18 years of our lives that form our true or false selves. The concept that we were told 'who we are' by our parents. A possible pigeonholing around what kind of personality we are. I think the most interesting part of this is the continued study of those core beliefs and how it affects our perception of the world today. Much of our adult experience is reenactment or reaction to these childhood experiences. Prisoners of childhood or breaking free of those bondages we carry."

Metallica will support 72 Seasons with the massive M72 world tour, which is currently scheduled to run from April 2023 through September 2024. The band will play two-night stints in each city, promising different set lists and lineups on each night to create a "No Repeat Weekend." They'll be supported variously by Pantera, Mammoth WVH and Greta Van Fleet.