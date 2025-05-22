Metallica Announces 2026 Tour Dates With Heavy-Hitting Lineups

Metallica has expanded their M72 world tour into 2026, announcing a series of European dates for next spring and summer with support from some of metal's heaviest hitters.

The European leg will begin on May 9 in Athens, Greece, and conclude on July 5 in London. Four cities — Frankfurt, Budapest, Dublin and London — will feature two consecutive shows as part of the band's No Repeat Weekend tradition, while other locations will receive one-night-only performances.

French metal titans Gojira and hardcore buzz band Knocked loose will open the majority of the dates, while Pantera and Swedish theatrical metallers Avatar will open some of the No Repeat Weekend shows.

The ongoing M72 world tour is in support of Metallica's most recent album, 2023's 72 Seasons. The band promised "the same unique stadium production at mid-field in-the-round, with the Snake Pit in the center of the stage providing a complete 360° view of the show." They'll also be returning to some cities for the first time in decades, such as Cardiff, Wales, which they haven't visited since 1996.

Tickets for the 2026 shows go on sale to the general public on May 30. You can find more information at Metallica's website and see the full list of dates below.

Metallica M72 2026 European Tour Dates

May 9 - Athens, Greece @ Olympic Stadium *

May 13 - Bucharest, Romania @ Arena Nationala *

May 19 - Chorzow, Poland @ Stadion Slaski *

May 22 - Frankfurt, Germany @ Deutsche Bank Park *

May 24 - Frankfurt, Germany @ Deutsche Bank Park +

May 27 - Zurich, Switzerland @ Stadion Letzigrund *

May 30 - Berlin, Germany @ Olympiastadion *

June 3 - Bologna, Italy @ Stadio Renato Dall'ara *

June 11 - Budapest, Hungary @ Puskas Arena +

June 13 - Budapest, Hungary @ Puskas Arena *

June 19 - Dublin, Ireland @ Aviva Stadium +

June 21 - Dublin, Ireland @ Aviva Stadium *

June 25 - Glasgow, Scotland @ Hampden Park *

June 28 - Cardiff, Wales @ Principality Stadium *

July 3 - London, England @ London Stadium *

July 5 - London, England @ London Stadium +

* Support: Gojira and Knocked Loose

+ Support: Pantera and Avatar