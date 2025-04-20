Metallica Launches 2025 Tour: Set List, Video

Metallica played the first show of their 2025 tour on Saturday night in Syracuse, New York.

The tour, an extension of the band's M72 world trek, was originally scheduled to kick off on April 12 in Las Vegas at the Sick New World festival, but the event was ultimately canceled due to "unforeseen circumstances."

But in Syracuse, Metallica played a 16-song set with plenty of classics, as well as selections from their most recent album, 2023's 72 Seasons.

You can view a complete set list, plus fan-filmed video from the show, below.

How Did Metallica Cut the Set List Down?

Unlike most of Metallica's upcoming (and previous) tour stops, Saturday's performance was one-night-only. Typically, the band performs two shows per city, with each evening featuring a different 16-song set.

Compared to previous shows, the songs performed in Syracuse were a combination of the two-city set lists, with "Creeping Death" as an opening track and "Enter Sandman" as the evening's closing number.

From here, Metallica will head to Toronto where they'll perform two shows on April 24 and 26.

Watch Metallica Perform 'Sad But True' in Syracuse

Watch Metallica Perform 'One' in Syracuse

Watch Metallica Perform 'Enter Sandman' in Syracuse

Metallica, 4/19/25, Syracuse, New York Set List

1. "Creeping Death"

2. "For Whom the Bell Tolls"

3. "Hit the Lights"

4. "King Nothing"

5. "Lux Æterna"

6. "Screaming Suicide"

7. "Kirk and Rob Doodle"

8. "The Day That Never Comes"

9. "Fuel"

10. "Orion"

11. "Nothing Else Matters"

12. "Sad but True"

13. "One"

14. "Seek & Destroy"

15. "Master of Puppets"

16. "Enter Sandman"