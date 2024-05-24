Metallica Launches 2024 Tour: Photos, Video and Set List

Metallica kicked off their 2024 tour with an emphatic performance in Munich, Germany on May 24.

The concert officially launched the latest leg of Metallica’s M72 World tour. The trek, which began in April 2023, sees the metal giants playing two nights at each stop, with completely different set lists from one performance to the next.

In Munich, Metallica came out of the gates firing with “Whiplash,” the powerful lead single from their 1983 debut album Kill ‘em All (see a clip of the opening song in the tweet below). The band followed with one of their best-loved tunes, “For Whom the Bell Tolls,” before delivering a rarity, “Of Wolf and Man.” The latter song, released on Metallica’s eponymous 1991 LP (known as the Black Album), hadn’t previously been performed during the M72 tour and was last played in 2021.

Other set highlights included classic tracks like “The Memory Remains,” Fade to Black," “Nothing Else Matters” and "Master of Puppets." The Munich gig also featured the live debut of “Room of Mirrors,” an album cut from Metallica’s 2023 album 72 Seasons.

See pictures and the full set list from Metallica’s tour-opening concert below.

When Will Metallica Be Back in America?

Metallica will continuing touring throughout Europe for the first part of summer, with stops in Spain, Denmark, France and Poland all on the schedule.

The group will return Stateside in August and begin a run of North American dates, beginning Aug. 2 with a stop in Foxborough, Massachusetts. From there, Metallica will wind its way across the U.S. and Canada, including stops in Chicago, Seattle and Edmonton. They are scheduled to wrap their 2024 touring with three shows in Mexico City at the end of September.

Metallica Perform In Munich Mark Wieland, Getty Images

Metallica Perform In Munich Mark Wieland, Getty Images

Metallica M72 World Tour - Munich Sven Hoeppe/dpa/picture alliance via Getty Images

Metallica, Olympiastadion, Munich, May 24, 2024 Set List

1. “Whiplash”

2. “For Whom the Bell Tolls”

3. “Of Wolf and Man”

4. “The Memory Remains”

5. “Lux Æterna”

6. “Too Far Gone?”

7. “Fade to Black”

8. “Shadows Follow”

9. “Nothing Else Matters”

10. “Harvester of Sorrow”

11. “Room of Mirrors”

12. “To Live Is to Die”

13. "Hardwired"

14. "Fuel"

15. "Seek & Destroy"

16. "Master of Puppets"