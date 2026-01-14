Metal Allegiance has returned with "Black Horizon," their first new single in eight years, featuring vocals from William DuVall of Alice in Chains.

The singer will also join the all-star collective to perform the song live during the group's upcoming concert at the House of Blues in Anaheim, California on Jan 22. You can listen to the new track below.

"Black Horizon" features DuVall alongside Testament guitarist Alex Skolnick, MA founder Mark Menghi on bass and Dream Theater drummer Mike Portnoy (who has also been a charter member of the group since its initial inception in 2015).

"Who would have thought we’d be here 12 years later with new MA music? Very excited to have one of my favorite vocalists from one of my favorite bands on the first new MA music in 8+ years, which opens up a new era for MA," Menghi said in a statement. "As the saying goes, you can’t kill what doesn’t die.”

The Story of 'Black Horizon'

"The title for 'Black Horizon' came immediately when I heard the music, as did the narrative for the song," Duvall shared during an interview on Ultimate Classic Rock Nights. "What might be the experience of the very first shipment of people attempting to colonize Mars be like? What might that journey be like?"

"Because, you know, that was kind of a topic of discussion -- and throughout all the various media, that was one of those things that was always coming up, a lot," he adds. "These rockets and we're going to Mars, obviously it's been a thing that's perhaps been part of the discussion for a long time. But I think more recently, [we're hearing about it] more than ever. It was just something that was in the air [as I was working on the song]."

What's Next for William DuVall?

Though Alice in Chains made a high profile appearance last summer performing at Back to the Beginning, the all-star tribute to the late Ozzy Osbourne, 2025 was an unexpectedly quiet time for the Seattle group. They took the bulk of the year off as drummer Sean Kinney addressed what was described in a statement as a "medical emergency."

DuVall admits he's been energized by the experience of working on "Black Horizon" with Metal Allegiance and says he's keen to work on further music to add to the albums he's released so far with his solo work outside of AIC.

"I'd love to be able to branch out, especially now I've done all these other records with all these other people," he shares. "It'd be great to go and see what I can apply to my own thing. I'm writing all the time, it's just a matter of collating and coalescing these ideas into something cohesive."

Listen to Metal Allegiance's 'Black Horizon' Featuring William DuVall of Alice in Chains