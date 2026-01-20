Men at Work will spend a lot of time on the road this year. New summer tour dates have been unveiled, featuring support from Toad the Wet Sprocket and Shonen Knife.

In April and May, Men at Work will play shows in Mexico and Brazil. Then they'll head back to the U.S. to kick off a summer trek that begins at the BottleRock Festival in Napa, California on May 22. From there, they'll make stops in cities like Atlanta, Nashville, Detroit and many others, concluding the tour in Los Angeles on Aug. 20.

"What has clearly stood the test of time, are the songs," frontman Colin Hay said via a press release. "Forty five years on, I still hear them in the street, on the radio, in supermarkets, they are still going strong. I would never have predicted back in 1985, that 40 years on, I would still be fronting Men at Work, this version featuring Cubans, a Peruvian, an American and me."

A complete list of tour dates can be viewed below. Tickets will be available starting Jan. 23.

"Over the last few years, I have gone out on tour as Men at Work, on a quest of discovery," Hay continued. "To discover whether or not we still have an audience. Turns out we do, people of all ages, of all different backgrounds, who find something in the songs that brings them joy. This summer of 2026, we are happily traveling with our musical compatriots, Toad the Wet Sprocket and Shonen Knife. Very much looking forward to it."

Met at Work, 2026 Summer Tour Dates

All dates with Toad the Wet Sprocket, Shonen Knife to open unless noted.

May 22 - Napa, CA @ BottleRock Festival^

July 16 - Pompano Beach, FL @ Pompano Beach Amphitheater

July 17 - St. Augustine, FL @ The St. Augustine Amphitheatre

July 18 - Clearwater, FL @ The BayCare Sound

July 21 - Atlanta, GA @ Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre

July 22 - Southhaven, MS @ BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove

July 23 - Nashville, TN @ The Pinnacle

July 24 - Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple

July 26 - Cohasset, MA @ The Music Circus

July 28 - Durham, NH @ The Whittemore Center

July 29 - Bangor, ME @ Maine Savings Amphitheater

July 31 - Atlantic City, NJ @ Borgata Hotel Casino Event Center*

Aug. 1 - Harrington, DE @ Delaware State Fair

Aug. 6 - Bloomington, IL @ Grossinger Motors Arena

Aug. 7 - New Lenox, IL @ Performing Arts Pavilion @ The Commons

Aug. 8 - Council Bluffs, IA @ Stir Cove At Harrah’s Casino

Aug. 10 - Salina, KS @ Stiefel Theatre

Aug. 14 - Carnation, WA @ Remlinger Farms

Aug. 18 - Reno, NV @ Silver Legacy Resort Casino

Aug. 20 - Los Angeles, CA @ The United Theater on Broadway

^ Men at Work only

*Men at Work + Toad the Wet Sprocket only