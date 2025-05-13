Melvins and Redd Kross Anounce Fall 2025 ‘Stop Your Whining’ Tour

The Melvins will hit the road with their friends in Redd Kross this fall.

The Stop Your Whining tour hits America Sept. 9 in Flagstaff, Arizona and is currently scheduled to conclude on Oct. 21 in Tuscon. Prior to that the two bands will spend a month touring Europe together.

Steven McDonald will pull double duty on this tour. A founding member of Redd Kross, the bassist has also been in the Melvins since 2015. Red Kross were recently the subject of a documentary entitled Born Innocent: The Redd Kross Story.

You can see the Melvins' complete 2025 tour itinerary below.

Read More: Melvins, 'Thunderball': Album Review

The Melvins are currently touring in a four-piece lineup, with singer / guitarist Buzz Osborne, McDonald and two drummers: Dale Crover and Coady Willis. The band is still in the midst of their spring tour with Napalm Death. Earlier this year those two groups released a collaborative EP, Savage Imperial Death March.

The Melvins "1983" lineup - which features Osborne along with the group's original drummer Mike Dillard - also recently released an excellent new album named Thunderball. By the time I get done writing this, they probably will have announced two more albums and another tour. That is NOT a complaint!

Melvins and Napalm Death Spring 2025 Tour Dates

May 13 Grand Rapids, MI The Intersection

May 15 Cincinnati, OH Bogart’s

May 16 Louisville, KY Mercury Ballroom

May 17 Nashville, TN Brooklyn Bowl Nashville

May 18 St. Louis, MO Red Flag

May 19 Chicago, IL Metro

May 20 Milwaukee, WI The Rave II

May 22 Minneapolis, MN First Avenue – Main room

May 23 Des Moines, IA Wooly’s

May 24 Kansas City, MO Madrid Theatre

May 25 Omaha, NE The Waiting Room

May 27 Denver, CO Summit

May 29 Salt Lake City, UT Metro Music Hall

May 31 Bozeman, MT The ELM

June 1 Spokane, WA Knitting Factory Spokane

June 2 Seattle, WA The Showbox

June 3 Portland, OR Revolution Hall

June 4 Eugene, OR McDonald Theatre

June 6 Reno, NV Virginia Street Brewhouse

June 7 Berkeley, CA Cornerstone Berkeley

Melvins and Redd Kross Summer 2025 European Tour Dates

July 18 Brighton, UK Chalk

July 20 Liege, BE Reflektor

July 21 Frankfurt, DE Batschkapp

July 23 Athens, GR Technopolis

July 25 Michelau, DE Rock Im Wald

July 26 Cottbus, DE Blue Moon Festival

July 27 München, DE Technikum

July 30 Rome, IT EUR Social Park

July 31 Milan, IT Magnolia Estate

August 1 Feldkirch, AT Poolbar Festival

August 2 Bagnes, CH Palp Festival

August 5 Lokeren, BE Lokerse Fessten

August 6 Köln, DE Live Music Hall

August 7 Berlin, DE Huxleys Neue Welt

August 8 Hamburg, DE Große Freiheit 36

August 9 Utrecht, NL Tivoli/Vredenburg

August 11 Norwich, UK Waterfront

August 12 London, UK Electric Ballroom

August 13 Manchester, UK Manchester Club Academy

August 14 Bristol, UK ArcTanGent Festival

August 15 Birmingham, UK XOYO

August 16 Sheffield, UK Leadmill

August 18 Dublin, IE Vicar Street

Melvins and Redd Kross Fall 2025 US Tour

September 9 Flagstaff, AZ Yucca North

September 10 Santa Fe, NM Meow Wolf

September 12 Boulder, CO Fox Theatre

September 13 Fort Collins, CO Aggie Theatre

September 15 Sioux Falls, SD Bigs Bar

September 16 Moorhead, MN Harold’s On Main

September 18 Madison, WI High Noon Saloon

September 19 Davenport, IA The Raccoon Motel

September 20 Indianapolis, IN The Vogue

September 22 Columbus, OH A&R Music Bar

September 23 Huntington, WV The Loud

September 24 Morgantown, WV 123 Pleasant Street

September 25 Toledo, OH Frankie’s

September 26 Buffalo, NY Electric City

September 27 Brooklyn, NY CBGB Festival

September 29 Providence, RI Fete Music Hall

September 30 Hamden, CT Space Ballroom

October 1 Asbury Park, NJ The Stone Pony

October 2 Bethlehem, PA Musikfest Café at the ArtsQuest

October 3 Lancaster, PA Tellus 360

October 4 Washington, DC Black Cat

October 6 Raleigh, NC Lincoln Theatre

October 7 Asheville, NC The Orange Peel

October 8 Knoxville, TN Bijou Theatre

October 10 Pensacola, FL Vinyl Music Hall

October 11 Jackson, MS Duling Hall

October 12 Memphis, TN Minglewood Hall

October 13 Little Rock, AR Revolution! Music Room

October 14 Tulsa, OK Cain’s Ballroom

October 15 Oklahoma City, OK Beer City Music Hall

October 17 San Antonio, TX Paper Tiger

October 19 Roswell, NM The Liberty

October 21 Tucson, AZ Club Congress