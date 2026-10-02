The Man Who Inspired the Melvins’ Name Dead at 89

The grocery store manager that inspired the Melvins' name has died at the age of 89.

Melvin "Pete" Lee Loman was an unpopular supervisor at the Montesano, Washington Thriftway grocery store, at which future Melvins singer and guitarist Buzz Osborne worked prior to the band's 1983 formation.

According to the Daily World, Loman died of unspecified causes on September 24, 2026 at the Summit Pacific Health center in Elma, Washington.

As Osbourne confirmed in a Loudwire Wikipedia: Fact or Fiction interview in 2014, the group named themselves after Loman partly because they disliked him, and partly because the name helped them defy easy categorization.

"We wanted a name that didn't sound like a heavy metal name, we wanted a name that was kind of like the Ramones," Osbourne explained to AXS TV in 2021. "Because with that name you didn't know what you were getting right off the bat. With our name, regardless of what we sound like, you can't make a judgment on us. What are you gonna say, 'that's a stupid name?' It certainly is. But that doesn't really tell you anything about what we're going to be like. Which I think is good, you have to investigate further."

In this manner, Loman played a similar role to Leonard Skinner, the (allegedly) overly strict gym teacher who inspired Lynyrd Skynyrd's name.

So how far into the Melvins' four decade-plus career did it take until Loman learned he inspired their name? "Not for a long time," Osborne recalled. "He eventually figured it out. But I was never really friends with him, I didn't get along with him."

Once he did realize, Loman seems to have had a good sense of humor about the dubious honor. "I did not know until somebody told me, 'Well they started up a group and they called themselves the Melvins,'" he gamely explained in the 2018 documentary The Melvins: The Colossus of Destiny. "And the only reason they did that, I guess, was because of the fact I was constantly getting after them."

Buzz Osborne Explains How Melvins Got Their Name (1:11 Mark)

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Melvin 'Pete' Loman Explains His Part in Melvins' History (10:15 Mark)