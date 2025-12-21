Megadeth released a video for their new song “Let There Be Shred,” which will appear on their self-titled final album, due on Jan. 23.

The track is a celebration of band leader Dave Mustaine’s early days as he helped define the metal genre that would become known as thrash.

The promo features scenes of mixed martial arts combat, with Mustaine participating. It can be seen below.

READ MORE: All 6 Metallica Songs Cowritten by Dave Mustaine Ranked Worst to Best

“When Megadeth started, we said we would be fast and furious – we said so on the flyers we handed out,” he said in a statement. “This song is fast and furious… It has a very hooky chorus that draws you in, and you can’t help but play air guitar and headbang.”

He added of the video: “It was a blast to make and it's a tribute to my first sensei, Benny ‘The Jet’ Urquidez, and my professor, Reggie Almieda. Everyone on the set was really stoked to see each of us do our stunts. In the end, we got the balance of shredding and ass-kicking just right!”

Why Is Megadeth Saying Farewell?

Mustaine, 64, recently received his black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. He was already a black belt in Urquidez’s nine-style discipline and in Songham taekwondo, and has worked as an instructor of the latter.

In August 2025 he announced the upcoming Megadeth album would be their last, explaining: “There’s so many musicians that have come to the end of their career, whether accidental or intentional. Most of them don’t get to go out on their own terms on top, and that’s where I’m at in my life right now.

“I have traveled the world and have made millions upon millions of fans and the hardest part of all of this is saying goodbye to them. … I hope to see all of you on our global farewell tour. Don’t be mad, don’t be sad, be happy for us all, come celebrate with me these next few years.”