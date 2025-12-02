Megadeth has extended their 2026 world tour yet again, adding a handful of European headlining dates — including a country they'll be playing for the first time.

The thrash giants will head across the Atlantic in June to visit Germany, Luxembourg, Switzerland, Austria and Turkey. They'll cap the brief European run with their live debut in Kazakhstan on June 28.

Tickets for the newly announced European shows go on sale to the general public on Friday. You can see the full list of dates below.

Megadeth 2026 European Tour Poster

megadeth 2026 european tour poster @megadeth, X loading...

Where Else Is Megadeth Playing in 2026?

Megadeth's latest tour news follows recent announcements of headlining shows in Canada, Mexico and South America. They'll supplement their headlining dates in Europe with a handful of festival appearances, and they'll open for Iron Maiden in North America and Europe. They have yet to announce their own U.S. headlining dates.

All of these shows will be in support of Megadeth's self-titled final album, which they'll release on Jan. 23. The band has released two singles off Megadeth so far — "Tipping Point" and "I Don't Care" — and will include a cover of Metallica's "Ride the Lightning," which Dave Mustaine cowrote while he was in the band.

READ MORE: All 6 Metallica Songs Cowritten by Dave Mustaine Ranked Worst to Best

Fans who don't see Megadeth tour dates in their neck of the woods needn't worry yet. "We're easily talking about touring for another three to five years," the 64-year-old Mustaine recently told Kerrang! "And if we're going to be doing it for that long then, shit, I'll be looking at the birthday I don't even want to think about!"

Megadeth 2026 European Headlining Tour Dates

June 7 - Gelsenkirchen, Germany @ Amphitheater

June 11 - Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg @ Rockhal

June 15 - Zurich, Switzerland @ Halle 622

June 16 - Vienna, Austria @ Gasometer

June 23 - Istanbul, Turkey @ Kucukciftlik Park

June 28 - Almaty, Kazakhstan @ Spartak Stadium