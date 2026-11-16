Megadeth, Anthrax and Kerry King Announce 2027 North American Tour
Megadeth have added 42 new North American dates to their farewell tour, with support from fellow metal stars Anthrax and Kerry King of Slayer.
You can see the band's complete tour schedule below, with the newly announced dates in bold. The North American leg of their tour will kick off May 14 in Albuquerque and is set to conclude Sept. 30 in Spokane.
Thrash metal pioneers Anthrax, who recently released Cursum Perficio, their first album in 10 years, will serve as the opening act along with Slayer guitarist Kerry King and his solo band.
The Megadeth cyber army will have first access to tickets, starting Nov. 17. You can visit the band's official site for more information. There is no indication that these are the final dates on the band's farewell tour.
Why is Megadeth on a Farewell Tour?
The legendary metal band is in the midst of their farewell tour, partially because singer and guitarist Dave Mustaine is dealing with a painful condition called Dupuytren’s contracture, which causes one or more fingers to bend toward the palm of the hand.
Effectively, the affected fingers cannot straighten out completely. Typically, the condition develops from smaller, painless nodules under the skin of the palm into more severe thickened tissue.
Mustaine explained that he wanted to complete the tour before having surgery. "If I wait until my hands are causing a problem and I try it and it doesn't work, well then I've toured everywhere, I've said farewell everybody and am not leaving stuff unsaid or unfinished."
Read More: The Best Song from Every Megadeth Album
Megadeth 2026-2027 Tour Dates:
Nov. 18, 2026: Brisbane, Australia - Entertainment Centre (Opening for Iron Maiden)
Nov. 19, 2026: Brisbane, Australia - Entertainment Centre (Opening for Iron Maiden)
Feb 22, 2027 - Osaka, Japan - Osaka Grand Cube
Feb 24, 2027 - Tokyo, Japan - Nippon Budokan
Feb 25, 2027 - Tokyo, Japan - Nippon Budokan
With opening acts Black Label Society and Testament:
Mar 9, 2027 - Belfast, United Kingdom - The O2 Belfast
Mar 11, 2027 - London, United Kingdom - OVO Arena Wembley
Mar 12, 2027 - Nottingham, United Kingdom - Motorpoint Arena
Mar 13, 2027 - Manchester, United Kingdom - Co-op Live
Mar 15, 2027 - Cardiff, United Kingdom - Utilita Arena
Mar 16, 2027 - Glasgow, United Kingdom - OVO Hydro
Mar 18, 2027 - Birmingham, United Kingdom - bp pulse LIVE
Mar 19, 2027 - Leeds, United Kingdom - First Direct Arena
Mar 21, 2027 - Paris, France - Zénith Paris – La Villette
Mar 23, 2027 - Brussels, Belgium - Forest National
Mar 24, 2027 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - AFAS Live
Mar 25, 2027 - Düsseldorf, Germany - Mitsubishi Electric Halle
Mar 27, 2027 - Copenhagen, Denmark - K.B. Hallen
Mar 28, 2027 - Oslo, Norway - Oslo Spektrum
Mar 30, 2027 - Hamburg, Germany - Sporthalle
Apr 1, 2027 - Berlin, Germany - Velodrom
Apr 2, 2027 - Kraków, Poland - TAURON Arena
Apr 4, 2027 - Munich, Germany - Zenith
Apr 5, 2027 - Bern, Switzerland - Festhalle Bern
Apr 6, 2027 - Milan, Italy - Unipol Forum
Apr 8, 2027 - Lyon, France - Halle Tony Garnier
Apr 10, 2027 - Barcelona, Spain - Olimpic Arena Badalona
Apr 12, 2027 - Madrid, Spain - Movistar Arena
Apr 13, 2027 - Lisbon, Portugal - Sagres Campo Pequeno
North America: With opening acts Anthrax and Kerry King:
May 14, 2027: Albuquerque, NM @ First Financial Credit Union Amphitheater
May 15, 2027: Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
May 18, 2027: Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
May 19, 2027: Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
May 21, 2027: Ridgefield, WA @ Cascades Amphitheater
May 22, 2027: Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre
May 24, 2027: West Valley City, UT @ Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre
May 26, 2027: Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
May 28, 2027: Tinley Park, IL @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
May 29, 2027: Shakopee, MN @ Mystic Lake Amphitheater
May 31, 2027: Kansas City, MO @ Morton Amphitheater
June 2, 2027: Grand Rapids, MI @ Acrisure Amphitheater
June 4, 2027: Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
June 5, 2027: Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
June 7, 2027: Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake
June 8, 2027: Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
June 10, 2027: Toronto, ON @ RBC Amphitheatre
June 12, 2027: Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
June 13, 2027: Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
June 15, 2027: New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
June 17, 2027: Charlotte, NC @ Truliant Amphitheater
June 18, 2027: Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
June 20, 2027: The Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
June 22, 2027: Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
June 23, 2027: Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater
September 6, 2027: North Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena
September 7, 2027: Biloxi, MS @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum
September 9, 2027: Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
September 11, 2027: Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans
September 12, 2027: Allentown, PA @ PPL Center
September 14, 2027: Laval, QC @ Place Bell
September 16, 2027: Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
September 18, 2027: Toledo, OH @ The Huntington Center
September 19, 2027: Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
September 21, 2027: Milwaukee, WI @ BMO Pavilion
September 22, 2027: Fargo, ND @ Fargodome
September 24, 2027: Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena
September 25, 2027: Wichita, KS @ INTRUST Bank Arena
September 28, 2027: Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Arena
September 29, 2027: Missoula, MT @ Adams Center
September 30, 2027: Spokane, WA @ Numerica Veterans Arena
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Gallery Credit: Eduardo Rivadavia