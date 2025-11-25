Megadeth has announced the first Canadian headlining dates of their upcoming farewell world tour.

The thrash legends' romp through the Great White North will begin on Feb. 15 in Victoria, British Columbia, and end on March 6 in Quebec City. Fellow thrash giants Anthrax and Exodus will provide support.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday. You can see the full list of dates below.

Megadeth's Busy 2026: New Album and Tour Plans

Megadeth is gearing up for a busy 2026. The Dave Mustaine-fronted outfit will release its self-titled final album on Jan. 23. Megadeth has been preceded by two singles so far — "Tipping Point" and "I Don't Care" — and will feature a cover of Metallica's "Ride the Lightning," which Mustaine cowrote during his brief tenure in the band.

"It wasn't really that I wanted to do my version," Mustaine recently told Rolling Stone. "I think that we all wanted it to turn out a certain way, and for me, this was about something so much more than how a song turns out. It was about respect."

READ MORE: All 6 Metallica Songs Cowritten by Dave Mustaine Ranked Worst to Best

Megadeth will promote their final album with a global farewell tour. So far they've announced 2026 headlining dates in Canada, Mexico and South America. They'll also open for Iron Maiden in North America and Europe and make a handful of festival appearances on the latter continent.

And that's only the beginning.

"We're easily talking about touring for another three to five years," the 64-year-old Mustaine recently told Kerrang! "And if we're going to be doing it for that long then, shit, I'll be looking at the birthday I don't even want to think about!"

Megadeth 2026 Canadian Tour Dates (With Anthrax and Exodus)

Feb. 15 - Victoria, BC @ Save-on-Foods Memorial Centre

Feb. 17 - Abbotsford, BC @ Rogers Forum

Feb. 18 - Kelowna, BC @ Prospera Place

Feb. 20 - Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank, Saddledome

Feb. 21 - Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

Feb. 24 - Saskatoon, SK @ SaskTel Centre

Feb. 25 - Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre

Feb. 28 - London, ON @ Canada Life Place

March 1 - Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre

March 3 - Halifax, NS @ Scotiabank Centre

March 4 - Moncton, NB @ Avenir Centre

March 6 - Quebec City, QC @ Videotron Centre