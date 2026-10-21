The Marshall Tucker Band is ready to roll again. Their While I'm Young Tour gets going again in a couple of weeks after a brief hiatus. They've also confirmed a series of new stops into April 2027.

Three February 2027 appearances will feature the Little River Band. See a complete list of dates, cities and venues below, along with an expanded look at all of rock's biggest remaining tours. For more Marshall Tucker Band information or tickets, visit their official site.

Stalwart frontman Doug Gray, who sang the Marshall Tucker Band's No. 14 hit "Heard It in a Love Song," has overcome the unspecified health issues that took him off the road in April 2025. Vocals were handled by guitarists Chris Hicks and Rick Willis and multi-instrumentalist Marcus James Henderson until Gray joined them again in early 2026.

When Does the Marshall Tucker Band's 2027 Tour Begin?

He turned 78 last May, but Gray said he has no plans to retire. "People ask me all the time what I'm gonna do when I turn 80 and I always say, 'The same thing that we're continuing to do now,'" Gray recently mused. "We're road warriors; there's no doubt about that — and I don't intend to slow down."

In keeping, the Marshall Tucker Band has already played dozens of concerts this year. The While We're Young Tour follows a similarly stacked 2025 slate that included shared dates with Bachman-Turner Overdrive and Jefferson Starship, among others.

READ MORE: How the Marshall Tucker Band's 'Can't You See' Grew Into a Phenomenon

Gray will be joined on stage by Henderson, bassist Ryan Ware and Hicks, who's been with the Marshall Tucker Band for more than three decades. Newer members include Chris Anderson, who took over for rhythm guitarist Rick Willis in March; and drummer Leroy Wilson, who followed drummer Barry "BB" Borden last year.

The most celebrated Marshall Tucker Band LP is 1977's platinum-selling 'Carolina Dreams.' (Ginny Winn / Michael Ochs Archives, Getty Images) The most celebrated Marshall Tucker Band LP is 1977's platinum-selling 'Carolina Dreams.' (Ginny Winn / Michael Ochs Archives, Getty Images)

How Did the Marshall Tucker Band Get Its Name?

They originally took their name from a hometown piano tuner in the cotton-mill city of Spartanburg, South Carolina. The Marshall Tucker Band went on to release six gold-selling LPs, including five in a row, and the platinum smash Carolina Dreams before the end of the '70s. Then tragedy struck – not once, but twice.

Gray's co-founding bandmate Tommy Caldwell's died in an April 1980 car accident. The loss didn't end the group, but it changed things for his older brother Toy Caldwell. The pair had been playing music together since Tommy was 7 and Toy was 9. The Toy Factory, led by the elder Caldwell, became the southern-rocking Marshall Tucker Band when Tommy joined as bassist in 1972.

READ MORE: Top 35 Southern Rock Songs

Tenth, the final Marshall Tucker Band album to feature Tommy Caldwell, remains their most recent Top 40 album. By 1984, Toy Campbell had departed, leaving the group without its lead guitarist, vocalist on "Can't You See" and principal songwriter. He died in 1993.

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Rhythm guitarist George McCorkle and drummer Paul Riddle also left in 1984, then multi-instrumentalist Jerry Eubanks split in 1996. (More recently, Riddle formed a new band called the Toy Factory Project.) The man who inspired the Marshall Tucker Band's moniker died in 2024 at age 99.

Gray has remained through it all. A bundle of energy while performing, Gray said he still mourns his lost bandmates. "It's difficult every day," he admitted to the Fayetteville Observer. "It really is."

Marshall Tucker Band's 2026-27 Tour Dates

11/13 – Mahnomen, MN @ Shooting Star Casino Hotel & Event Center

11/14 – Sloan, IA @ WinnaVegas Events Center

11/20 – Roanoke Rapids, NC @ Weldon Mills Theatre

11/21 – Fernandina Beach, FL @ Mocama Beer Company

2/2 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Jack White Theatre *

2/4 – Rockford, IL @ Hard Rock Live Rockford *

2/5 – Gary, IN @ Hard Rock Live Northern Indiana *

2/6 – Prior Lake, MN @ Mystic Lake Casino Hotel

2/12 – Lansdowne, PA @ Lansdowne Theater

2/16 – San Antonio, TX @ San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo

2/21 – Sarasota, FL @ Thunder by the Bay Music & Motors Festival

2/27 – Pelham, TN @ The Caverns

3/12 – Fort Dodge, IA @ Iowa Central Community College

3/13 – Cedar Rapids, IA @ Cedar Crossing Casino & Entertainment Center

4/17 – Georgetown, TX @ Two Step Inn Festival

*-With the Little River Band

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