The Marshall Tucker Band just confirmed some 30 new stops on the While I'm Young Tour.

Concerts begins in January with stops in New York City, Phoenix and the Denver, Washington D.C. and San Francisco areas. The group says more dates will be announced in the coming months. Get tickets at the Marshall Tucker Band's official site.

“Over 50 years later, we continue to grow, improve and intensely bring the fans what they love," stalwart singer Doug Gray said in an official release. "This past year was an overwhelming success, and the band looks forward to seeing the great fans who have stood behind the MTB since forever. We believe 2026 will be the best year yet."

When Does the Marshall Tucker Band's 2026 Tour Begin?

Last year's tour included shared dates with Bachman-Turner Overdrive, Jefferson Starship, and JJ Grey and Mofro. Gray, who sang the group's No. 14 hit "Heard It in a Love Song," ended up going on hiatus from the road in April because of unspecified health concerns.

They originally took their name from a hometown piano tuner in the cotton-mill city of Spartanburg, S.C., and set about recording six gold-selling albums (including five in a row starting in 1973) and the platinum smash Carolina Dreams before the end of the '70s. Then tragedy struck – not once, but twice.

An earlier lineup of the Marshall Tucker Band. (Ginny Winn / Michael Ochs Archives, Getty Images) An earlier lineup of the Marshall Tucker Band. (Ginny Winn / Michael Ochs Archives, Getty Images) loading...

Gray's co-founding bandmate Tommy Caldwell's died in an April 1980 car accident. The loss didn't end the group, but it changed things for his older brother Toy Caldwell. The pair had been playing music together since Tommy was 7 and Toy was 9. The Toy Factory, led by the elder Caldwell, became the southern-rocking Marshall Tucker Band when Tommy joined as bassist in 1972.

READ MORE: How the Marshall Tucker Band's 'Can't You See' Grew Into a Phenomenon

Tenth, the final Marshall Tucker Band album to feature Tommy Caldwell, would become their last Top 40 album. By 1984, Toy Campbell left the lineup and the group lost their lead guitarist, vocalist on "Can't You See" and principal songwriter. He died in 1993, after too much cocaine reportedly stopped his heart.

Rhythm guitarist George McCorkle and drummer Paul Riddle also left in 1984 then multi-instrumentalist Jerry Eubanks departed in 1996, leaving Gray as the last one standing from their classic era. The man who inspired the Marshall Tucker Band's monicker passed away in 2024 at age 99. "In the early days when we were rehearsing in an old warehouse in Spartanburg, we found a keychain inscribed with his name," the group said in a news release. "We needed a name ASAP … and the rest is history!"

Absolute Publicity Absolute Publicity loading...

Marshall Tucker Band's While I'm Young 2026 Tour Dates

1/10 - Hiawassee, GA @ Georgia Mountain Fairgrounds

1/17 - Immokalee, FL @ Seminole Center Outdoors

1/29 - Havre De Grace, MD @ Star Centre

1/30 - Mashantucket, CT @ Scorpion Bar Foxwoods

1/31 - Bensalem, PA @ Parx Xcite Center

2/1 – Patchogue, NY @ Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts

2/12 - Mayetta, KS @ Prairie Band Casino & Resort

2/13 - Colorado Springs, CO @ Phil Long Music Hall

2/14 - Santa Fe, NM @ Buffalo Thunder Resort Casino

2/20 - Menlo Park, CA @ The Guild Theatre

2/21 - Canyon Lake, CA @ The Lodge at Sunset Beach

2/22 - Turlock, CA @ Turlock Community Theatre

2/24 - Del Mar, CA @ The Sound

2/26 - Palm Springs, CA @ Plaza Theatre

2/27 - Flagstaff, AZ @ Twin Arrows Navajo Casino Resort

2/28 - Phoenix, AZ @ Celebrity Theatre

3/6 - Plant City, FL @ Florida Strawberry Festival

3/7 - Palm Beach, FL @ Glazer Hall

3/12 - Wausau, WI @ Grand Theater

3/13 - Green Bay, WI @ EPIC Event Center

3/14 - Shipshewana, IN @ Blue Gate Performing Arts Center

3/21–28 - Fort Lauderdale, FL @ 70s Rock & Romance Cruise 2026

4/3 - Tulsa, OK @ Osage Casino Hotel

5/1 - Grant, OK @ Stage 271

5/2 - Forrest City, AR @ UA-EACC Fine Arts Center

5/28 - Tulalip, WA @ Tulalip Resort Casino

5/29 - Salem, OR @ Elsinore Theatre

6/5 - Emmett, ID @ Roadhouse at the Mill

7/12 - Myrtle Beach, SC @ The Carolina Opry

8/15 - Webster, MA @ Indian Ranch