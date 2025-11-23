Mark Kendall, guitarist for Great White, has shared on social media that he has stage four kidney cancer.

On Facebook, Kendall explained that he'd been given the diagnosis a few months ago, but decided to wait on making the news public until he learned more about his illness.

"Just to give you an update the tumor has shrunk from 13 centimeters to eight, so I’m going in the right direction with my first scan," he said. "There isn’t a cure for cancer but what I have is manageable. I have the best doctors in the world and one of them invented immunotherapy which is the treatment I’m on. I only had to do three radiation treatments which is a good thing!

Mark Kendall Is Not Asking for Money

Kendall, who is 68 years old, accompanied his update with a photo of himself and a few members of medical staff.

"To be clear, I don’t need any financial help," he wrote, "but I’ll take prayers and encouragement! I’m gonna fight this thing and be okay. People in my support group were diagnosed with my exact issue up to 20 years ago, so that is encouraging! Blessings All!"

Does Great White Currently Have Touring Plans?

At present, Great White only has one more concert scheduled for this year. That will take place on Dec. 5 in Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada. After that, they'll take some time off before playing their first show of 2026 on Jan 16. in Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin. Later in 2026, they'll appear on the Monsters of Rock cruise alongside Night Ranger, Queensryche and others.