Marilyn Manson Tour Kickoff Canceled Amid Online Protests

Marilyn Manson’s European tour kickoff show, scheduled for October in Brighton, England, has been canceled following pressure from online campaigners and a member of parliament.

The shock-rocker was set to begin the European leg of his One Assassination Under God Tour at the U.K.’s Brighton Centre on Oct. 29. The show has now been scrapped, and Ticketmaster informed customers that their tickets will be refunded.

No Stage for Abusers, a self-described “campaign against abusive men being given a platform to perform,” urged the venue and its owners, the Brighton and Hove City Council, to cancel Manson’s performance, given his history of sexual assault allegations.

Marilyn Manson Accused of Abuse and Sexual Assault by Multiple Women

In 2021, actress and Manson’s ex-fiancee Evan Rachel Wood accused the musician of abuse, claiming he “started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years,” leaving her “brainwashed and manipulated into submission.” Several other women subsequently accused Manson of abuse and sexual assault, leading to a criminal investigation.

READ MORE: Trent Reznor Condemns Marilyn Manson Following Abuse Allegations

Manson, born Brian Warner, denied all allegations at the time, describing them as “part of a coordinated attack by former partners” who have “weaponized the otherwise mundane details of his personal life.”

Los Angeles prosecutors dropped the case against him in January, noting that the domestic abuse allegations fell outside the statute of limitations and the sexual assault charges could not be proven beyond a reasonable doubt. Manson has continued to perform largely without incident and released his latest album, One Assassination Under God — Chapter 1, in 2024.

No Stage for Abusers Responds to Manson Show Cancellation

No Stage for Abusers responded to Manson’s canceled Brighton show in a Facebook post early Sunday morning.

“Being held accountable for violent misogyny is not cancel culture. It is the correct outcome for an issue that has plagued the music industry for a long time,” they wrote. “The articles, and Manson fans, also fail to mention the long list of disgusting sexist and abusive comments Manson has consistently made that are also part of the reason why we are opposing this tour.”

READ MORE: Why Marilyn Manson's 1997 Tour Came to an Abrupt Halt

They continued: “The notion that 'controversial rock stars' should be allowed to say and do what they want with no consequences is ridiculous and lazy and ignores the harmful impact their actions have. Brighton & Hove council and Brighton Centre have set a strong example and ourselves and Male Allies Challenging Sexism hope other venues will follow their lead and show they are serious in tackling misogyny and male violence against women and girls.”