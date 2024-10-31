Mariah Carey Upset Her Lawyer Is in Rock Hall but She Isn’t

Mariah Carey lamented that she wasn’t inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame – while her lawyer received the honor two years ago.

The singer admitted she’d been excited about the prospect of becoming part of the class of 2024 alongside Ozzy Osbourne, Foreigner, Peter Frampton, Cher and others, but didn’t make the cut.

Asked about her thoughts on the matter, Carey told the L.A. Times: “My thoughts are, I didn’t get in.”

She continued: “Everybody was calling me, going, ‘I think you’re getting in!’ and so I was excited about it. But then it didn’t happen. My lawyer got into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame before me.”

Carey is represented by Allen Grubman, who’s also worked for Bruce Springsteen, Elton John, U2 and others. He was inducted in 2022 by another client, John Mellencamp, as recipient of the Ahmet Ertegun Award. Grubman is a co-founder of the Rock Hall.

Mariah Carey Will Like Grammys If She’s Given More of Them

In the same interview, Carey sighed when asked about her Grammy wins, and explained: “They gave me two Grammys when I first started out. Then one year – huge year for me, career-wise – I had like six nominations with the Daydream album, and ‘One Sweet Day’ and ‘Always Be My Baby’ and ‘Fantasy.’

“All those songs in a row ended up being so big that you just thought, OK, at least ‘One Sweet Day’ is gonna win best duet or something. Then I sat there the whole time and I didn’t get anything.”

She added: “I was like, ‘This is not fun. But what can I do? Be a sore loser and say, F the Grammys?’ Whatever. If they give me more Grammys, I’ll like them more.”