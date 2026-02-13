Lou Gramm and the Black Crowes are in much different places as they prepare to release new albums in March 2026.

The former Foreigner frontman's last solo album was 2009's indie-released Lou Gramm Band. His most recent major-label record was 1989's Long Hard Look. Meanwhile, the Black Crowes are back with A Pound of Feathers just two years after releasing 2024's Happiness Bastards. They'd been on their own recording hiatus, dating back more than a decade.

Siblings Chris and Rich Robinson recorded A Pound of Feathers in just over a week in Nashville with Jay Joyce, who also produced the Grammy-nominated Happiness Bastards. Gramm's Released was advanced by the single "Young Love," featuring Def Leppard's Vivian Campbell on guitar.

Who's Releasing New Rock Records in March 2026?

March's slate of new music also includes LPs from Squeeze, the Tedeschi Trucks Band and Black Label Society, among others. Trixies features the first songs that Squeeze's Chris Difford and Glenn Tilbrook ever wrote together. Tedeschi Trucks Band's Future Soul was co-produced by Mike Elizondo, who's worked with Twenty One Pilots, Dr. Dre and Carrie Underwood, among others.

The month's reissues include an expanded edition of Van Halen's 5150, with rarities and previously unreleased live recordings added to the No. 1 album from 1986 that introduced Sammy Hagar to the lineup. Aerosmith looks back even further to their 1973 eponymous debut with a new three-disc Legendary Edition that includes a disc of bonus live tracks and session songs.

Rush belatedly celebrates the 40th anniversary of 1984's Grace Under Pressure with an expanded five-disc box that features a live show from the band's hometown of Toronto. A new triple-disc Talking Heads box called Tentative Decisions: Demos & Live collects previously unreleased demos and live recordings from their first years in New York City.

Guitarist Zakk Wylde's Black Label Society pays tribute to his longtime collaborator Ozzy Osbourne on Engines of Demolition. The partly live recorded Bongo Fury from Frank Zappa and Captain Beefheart has also been expanded into a six-disc set featuring unreleased live and studio tracks from the era.

More information on these and the rest of the month's pending rock albums can be found below. Remember to bookmark our continuously updated list for details on records to be issued throughout the year.

March 6

Accept, Objection Overruled (expanded reissue)

Black Stone Cherry, Celebrate (EP)

Booker T. and the MG's, The Best of Booker T. and the MG’s (mono anniversary vinyl reissue)

Fabulous Thunderbirds, Tuff Enuff (blue vinyl reissue)

Hawkwind, Hall of the Mountain Grill (expanded 7CD/2Blu-ray reissue)

Pierre Moerlen's Gong, Downwind (with Steve Winwood, Mick Taylor, Mike Oldfield, others)

Morrissey, Make-Up Is a Lie (CD/digital releases; blue vinyl LP and Zoetrope Picture Disc)

Rainbow, Temple of the King: 1975-1976 (9CD box)

R.E.M., R.E.M. at the BBC

Squeeze, Trixies (CD/digital releases; deluxe edition 2CD/Blu-ray set, transparent pink vinyl)

Talking Heads, Tentative Decisions: Demos & Live (3CD or 1LP)

Tom Tom Club, Tom Tom Club (clear 45th anniversary vinyl reissue with pink, white and green splatter)

Various artists, Box of Pin-Ups: The British Sounds of 1965 (3CD set with Rod Stewart, Yardbirds, Small Faces, Hollies, Jimmy Page, Moody Blues, others)

Various artists, HELP2 (2CD set with Depeche Mode, Beck, Pulp, Arctic Monkeys, others)

Various artists, Soul to Soul: Music From the Original Soundtrack (vinyl release with Santana, Ike and Tina Turner, the Staple Singers, others)

March 13

Asia, Live In England (1CD/DVD or 2LP sets)

Black Crowes, A Pound of Feathers

Chicago, Chicago VI (aqua or silver vinyl reissue)

Dream Theater, Lost Not Forgotten Archives: Live In Tokyo 2010 (CD, digital and fig cream 2LP vinyl releases)

Gong, Bright Spirit

Kim Gordon [Sonic Youth], PLAY ME (digital, CD black and white vinyl releases)

Kim Wilde, Close (expanded 2CD/DVD, red vinyl and picture disc editions)

Leon Russell and Mary Russell, The Paradise Years: 1976-1981 (4CD box)

The Long Ryders, High Noon Hymns (CD and 2LP editions)

Oliver Wakeman [Yes], Mother's Ruin (expanded 20th anniversary reissue)

Peter Gabriel, In the Big Room (2LP or 2CD releases)

Rush, Grace Under Pressure (expanded 4CD/Blu-ray, 5LP/Blu-ray, super deluxe digital and Dolby Atmos digital reissues)

Soft Machine, Thirteen

Steve Hogarth [Marillion], S.P.Q.R.: Live from Sala Sinopoli, Roma (3CD set)

Various artists, Pretty in Pink: 40th Anniversary Edition (expanded remastered pink vinyl reissue with INXS, Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark, Psychedelic Furs, others)

March 20

Aerosmith, Aerosmith: Legendary Edition (expanded 3CD reissue)

Blodwyn Pig [Jethro Tull's Mick Abrahams], The Recordings 1969-1974 (3CD set)

Dan Fogelberg, Souvenirs (50th anniversary special edition hybrid SACD reissue)

Frank Zappa and the Mothers with Captain Beefheart, Bongo Fury (expanded 5CD/Blu-ray with new Dolby Atmos and 5.1 mixes or 2LP reissue; black or orange and black 1LP vinyl editions)

George Harrison, Live in Japan (remastered 2CD ot 2LP reissue)

Haircut One Hundred, Boxing the Compass

Hawkwind, Warrior on the Edge of Time (half-speed mastered vinyl reissue)

Supertramp, Even in the Quietest Moments; Breakfast in America; Famous Last Words (half-speed remastered vinyl reissues)

Tedeschi Trucks Band, Future Soul (digital, CD, black and sea glass vinyl releases)

March 27

Adrian Belew, The Atlantic Years: 1989-1992 (3CD box)

Black Label Society [Zakk Wylde], Engines of Demolition

The Charlatans UK, Some Friendly (expanded 35th anniversary 2CD or white vinyl reissue)

The Fall, Fall Heads Roll (expanded 4CD reissue)

Flea [Red Hot Chili Peppers], Honora

Heaven and Hell, Breaking Out of Heaven: 2007-2009 (4CD/Blu-ray box)

Jon Anderson [Yes], Earth Mother Earth; Survival and Other Stories (vinyl reissues)

John Mellencamp, Johnny Cougar - American Dream: The Mainman Recordings 1976-1977 (2CD set)

Level 42, The Later Years 2001-2020 (7CD box set)

Lou Gramm [Foreigner], Released (CD, digital and ruby red vinyl releases)

The Lovin' Spoonful, What a Day for a Daydream - The Complete Recordings: 1965-1969 (7CD box)

Melissa Etheridge, Rise (CD, digital and tan smoke vinyl editions)

Mick Abrahams [Jethro Tull], Seasons - The Recordings: 1971-1972 (2CD set)

New Pornographers, The Former Site Of

Van Halen, 5150: Expanded Edition (1LP/3CD/Blu-ray box, 2CD, 2LP and special green vinyl editions)

Various artists, Changing My Scene: Art Music and the Beatles, from Stockhausen to the Goons (3CD set)

Various artists, What's It All About? Film and TV Music of Swinging London (3CD clamshell box with Small Faces, Spencer Davis Group, the Yardnbirds, Herman's Hermits, others)

April and Beyond

John Corabi [Motley Crue], New Day (with Guns N' Roses' Richard Fortus, Marti Frederiksen, others)

Bruce Hornsby, Indigo Park

2026's Record Store Day

The Crazy World of Arthur Brown, The Crazy World of Arthur Brown (expanded 2CD deluxe edition)

Joe Jackson, Hope and Fury

Generation Radio [Chicago/Tom Petty], Take Two

Peter Gabriel, Live At WOMAD 1982 (vinyl and CD releases)

Various artists, Animals Against the Wall: A Tribute to Pink Floyd Volume II (3CD box with Tommy Shaw, Ian Anderson, John Wetton, Glenn Hughes, Steve Lukather, others)

