March 2025 New Music Releases

It's going to be a decidedly proggy March, with new music releases scheduled from Jethro Tull, Jon Anderson and Yes, Alex Lifeson and Rush, Roger Waters and Genesis.

Curious Ruminant is the Ian Anderson-led Jethro Tull's third album in four years; it's highlighted by a nearly 17-minute epic titled "Drink From the Same Well." Waters has added live material to complete a limited-edition super deluxe 10-disc reissue of The Dark Side of the Moon Redux.

Longtime Yes frontman has also been revisiting some of his former band's best-known music in concert, as heard on Jon Anderson and the Band Geeks Live: Perpetual Change. Yes is releasing a tandem super deluxe edition of 1972's breakthrough Close to the Edge that's expanded into a five-CD/LP/Blu-ray box set.

Stygian Wavz is the sophomore album from Lifeson's Envy of None. Pair that with a new compilation titled Rush 50, featuring lots of rare early live material. Genesis' expanded super deluxe edition of 1974's The Lamb Lies Down on Broadway includes a complete performance of the album from 1975.

Elsewhere, Neil Young finally unveils the previously unissued Oceanside Countryside. Recorded in late 1977, the 10-song LP shares themes – and three songs – with the record that replaced it, 1978's Comes a Time. Jason Isbell's new album is billed as his first solo acoustic LP. Foxes in the Snow is also the first record released without his longtime 400 Unit backing group since 2015's Something More Than Free.

The Darkness' eighth album, Dreams on Toast, follows 2021's Motorheart. Eric Burdon & War: The Complete CD Collection returns to a turn-of-the-'70s era when Eric Burdon collaborated with War on a pair of albums that produced the No. 3 hit "Spill the Wine."

More information on these and other pending rock albums can be found below.

March 7

Ace Frehley, Now Playing (vinyl release)

Adrian Smith and Richie Kotzen, Black Light/White Noise

Alter Bridge, One Day Remains (20th anniversary deluxe edition 2LP reissue)

Benmont Tench [Tom Petty], The Melancholy Season

Billy Morrison, The Morrison Project (expanded vinyl reissue with Ozzy Osbourne)

Bob Mould, Here We Go Crazy

David Bowie, Young Americans (50th anniversary half-speed master vinyl reissues)

Eric Burdon and War, The Complete CD Collection

Fernando Perdomo, Babies of War Babies: A 50th Anniversary Tribute to Daryl Hall & John Oates and the Production of Todd Rundgren

Jason Isbell, Foxes in the Snow

Jethro Tull, Curious Ruminant (2LP/2CD/Blu-ray deluxe edition box)

John Mayall, Second Generation: Live Magic 1968-1993 (30CD box)

Kraftwerk, Autobahn (50th-anniversary Blu-ray reissue)

Neil Young, Oceanside Countryside (vinyl release)

Twisted Sister, Now Playing (vinyl release)

Wang Chung, Clear Light/Dark Matter (expanded 2LP hits collection)

Yes, Close to the Edge (super deluxe 5CD/LP/Blu-ray edition)

March 14

Envy of None [Alex Lifeson], Stygian Wavz

Goo Goo Dolls, A Boy Named Goo: 30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition (2LP)

Jimmy Page and the Black Crowes, Live at the Greek (expanded 3CD or 6LP reissue)

Jon Anderson [Yes], Jon Anderson and the Band Geeks Live: Perpetual Change

Ozzy Osbourne, See You on the Other Side V2.0 (18LP box)

The Pogues, The Rest of the Best (transparent green vinyl reissue)

Ricky Warwick [Thin Lizzy], Blood Ties (with Lita Ford, Billy Duffy, others)

Roger Waters, The Dark Side of the Moon Redux (expanded 3LP/2CD/4 singles/Blu-ray reissue)

Rufus/Chaka Khan, Stompin' at the Savoy/Seal in Red (2CD reissue)

The Smithereens, 2011 (clear vinyl reissue)

Steven Wilson, The Overview (with XTC's Andy Partridge)

Talk Talk, The Very Best of Talk Talk (expanded double vinyl reissue)

Throwing Muses, Moonlight Concessions

Tim Burgess, Tim's Listening Party Pt. 1 (4CD deluxe set with John Lennon, Suede, Breeders, Dexys Midnight Runners, others)

World Party, Best in Show (yellow and red 2LP vinyl release)

March 21

Alan Parsons Project, Tales of Mystery and Imagination: Edgar Allan Poe (vinyl and expanded compact disc reissue)

Climie Fisher [Eric Clapton], Everything (deluxe edition 5CD reissue)

Dave Mason [Traffic/Fleetwood Mac], A Shade of Blues (with Michael McDonald, Joe Bonamassa, others)

Don McLean, Greatest Hits Live! at the Dominion Theater (vinyl reissue)

Flamin' Groovies, Jumpin' in the Night (transparent grape vinyl reissue)

My Morning Jacket, Is

Paul McCartney and Wings, Venus and Mars (50th anniversary half-speed master vinyl edition)

Rik Emmett [Triumph], Ten Telecaster Tales

Rush, Rush 50 (4CD/7LP box set)

Tina Turner, Private Dancer: 40th Anniversary Edition (5CD/Blu-ray, 2CD, 1LP pearl vinyl or 1LP picture disc)

Various artists, Jingle Jangle Morning: The 1960s U.S. Folk Rock Explosion (3CD set with Bob Dylan, the Byrds, Lovin' Spoonful, Simon and Garfunkel, Buffalo Springfield, others)

Various artists, Middle Earth: The Soundtrack of London's Legendary Psychedelic Club 1967-1969, (3CD set with Traffic, Fleetwood Mac, the Who, Yardbirds, Jefferson Airplane, others)

Various artists, Motor City Is Burning: A Michigan Anthology 1965-1972 (3CD set with Alice Cooper, Mitch Ryder, ? and the Mysterians, Tommy James, MC5, others)

March 28

Andy Summers [Police] and Robert Fripp [King Crimson], The Complete Recordings 1981-1984

Bryan Ferry [Roxy Music], Loose Talk

Camel, Nude (remastered 2CD/Blu-ray set); Pressure Points: Live in Concert (remastered 2CD/Blu-ray set)

The Darkness, Dreams on Toast

Don Airey [Deep Purple], Pushed to the Edge

Fleetwood Mac, 1975 to 1987 (5LP clear vinyl reissue box)

Genesis, The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway: 50th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition (4CD/Dolby Atmos mix Blu-ray or 5LPs/Dolby Atmos mix Blu-ray)

Heart, Heart (vinyl reissue)

Pete Townshend, The Studio Albums (8CD box)

Rick Wakeman, Yessonata (limited edition green vinyl edition)

Ricky Byrd [Joan Jett and the Blackhearts], NYC Made

Van Der Graaf Generator, World Record (remastered vinyl or 2CD/Blu-ray reissues)

Van Halen, Live in Dallas 1991 (double vinyl release)

Various artists, Time! Gentlemen! Pub Rock Rhythm ‘n’ Grooves: Classic Cuts and Rarities 1974-1982 (3CD set featuring Elvis Costello, Dave Edmunds, Graham Parker, Nick Lowe, others)

Wishbone Ash, At the BBC 1970-1988 (11CD/DVD box)

April and Beyond

British Lions [Mott the Hoople], Trouble With Women (expanded reissue)

Elton John & Brandi Carlile, Who Believes in Angels?

2025 Record Store Day

The Waterboys, Life, Death and Dennis Hopper (2CD or 2LP set with Bruce Springsteen, Steve Earle, Taylor Goldsmith, others)

Sex Pistols, Live in the USA 1978 (3CD set or individual special-edition vinyl releases)

Various artists, Dear Mr Fantasy: A Celebration for Jim Capaldi Featuring the Music of Jim Capaldi and Traffic (2CD/Blu-ray with Steve Winwood, Pete Townshend, Joe Walsh, Bill Wyman, others)

Eric Clapton, Unplugged: Enhanced Edition (2CD or 3LP set)

INXS, Listen Like Thieves (expanded 40th-anniversary deluxe edition)

Roxy Music, Avalon (Blu-ray reissue with new Dolby Atmos 5.1 and stereo mixes)

Neal Casal [Blackfoot, Chris Robinson Brotherhood], No One Above You: The Early Years 1991-1998 (vinyl release)

Doobie Brothers, Walk This Road (with Mick Fleetwood, Mavis Staples, others)

