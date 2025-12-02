Mammoth Announces ‘The End’ 2026 North American Tour Dates

As Mammoth winds down their current tour this week, the Wolfgang Van Halen-led outfit has announced a new run of North American dates for early 2026.

The monthlong trek will begin on March 5 in Buffalo, New York, and conclude on April 4 in Prior Lake, Minnesota. Mammoth will make stops in Toronto; Montreal; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Knoxville, Tennessee; Grand Rapids, Michigan; and Cincinnati along the way. They'll be supported by 10 Years and James and the Cold Gun.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday. You can see the full list of dates below.

Mammoth's 2026 Tour Poster

mammoth 2026 tour poster PFA loading...

Who Is Touring in Mammoth in 2026?

Mammoth is touring in support of their third album, The End, which they released in October. As with the band's two previous albums, Van Halen wrote and recorded all of the songs himself.

The band's 2026 tour will feature its longtime touring lineup: guitarists Jon Jourdan and Frank Sidoris, bassist Ronnie Ficarro and drummer Garrett Whitlock.

Mammoth, 'The End' 2026 Tour Dates

March 5 – Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom

March 7 – Ottawa, ON @ Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Ottawa

March 8 – Toronto, ON @ HISTORY

March 10 – Montreal, QC @ L’Olympia

March 11 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre

March 13 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Tropicana Showroom at Tropicana Atlantic City

March 14 – Bethlehem, PA @ Wind Creek Event Center

March 15 – Wallingford, CT @ The DOME at Toyota Oakdale Theatre

March 18 – Baltimore, MD @ Nevermore Hall

March 19 – Myrtle Beach, SC @ House of Blues Myrtle Beach

March 22 – Jacksonville, FL @ FIVE

March 24 – Knoxville, TN @ The Mill & Mine

March 25 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

March 27 – Grand Rapids, MI @ The Intersection

March 28 – Sault Ste. Marie, MI @ Kewadin Casino DreamMakers Theater

March 31 – Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

April 1 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s

April 3 – Bloomington, IL @ The Castle Theatre

April 4 – Prior Lake, MN @ Mystic Lake Casino Hotel (10 Years Only)

July 18 – Omaha, NE @ The Astro Theater (Rescheduled from Nov. 29 – Support TBD)