Lynyrd Skynyrd has “about 30 songs” written with late guitarist Gary Rossington that the band still hopes to record and release.

In a recent conversation with French outlet Riff X, singer Johnny Van Zant and guitarist Rickey Medlocke offered details on the unheard material.

"We have songs that we wrote with Gary that we never recorded,” Van Zandt confirmed.

"We discovered [these songs] shortly after Gary's passing," Medlocke explained. “They brought us a load of tapes and all this stuff — [Gary's] wife did — and we discovered we had about 30 songs that Gary had taken part with Johnny and myself and whomever. And you could hear him talking on the tapes and talking about lyrics and all that stuff.”

Revisiting the abandoned song ideas lit a spark within the surviving Skynyrd bandmates. “Johnny and I started talking about doing — possibly doing — another Lynyrd Skynyrd record that included Gary's songs on it and stuff," Medlocke noted.

"We'll see what the future brings,” Van Zandt remarked, stopping short of grunting the music’s release, “but we would like to bring that to the forefront and get it to our fans."

How Lynyrd Skynyrd Has Continued Since Gary Rossington's Death

Rossington, Lynyrd Skynyrd’s last remaining original member, died in 2023 at the age of 71. The group has continued touring since then, something the guitarist passionately supported before his death.

Lynyrd Skynyrd has previously hinted at a new album, which would be their first LP since 2012’s Last of a Dyin’ Breed. While fans eagerly hope for new music, the southern rock legends recently announced 2026 tour plans, including headlining shows and an extended trek with Foreigner.

Carrying on Lynyrd Skynyrd's Legacy Is a 'Big Responsibility'

Some onlookers have questioned whether Lynyrd Skynyrd should continue without any original members. Van Zandt insists its a task the musicians take great pride in.

“For us to carry on the legacy is, it’s a big responsibility,” the singer explained, before noting his own circumstance, having taking over vocal duties from his late brother, Ronnie.

“For me personally, it’s been a big weight on my shoulders for a long time," the singer admitted. "I want to be able to, at the end of my life say, ‘Hey, I did it the best that I could.’ I’m not Ronnie, I’m never gonna be Ronnie. I didn’t want to be Ronnie. I’m not Ronnie, I’m Johnny. And to be able to have this honor to carry it on is amazing."

While Lynyrd Skynyrd has no plans to retire soon, Van Zandt can still envision what life will be like after that final bow.

“I hope to be on my porch someday, smoking a cigar, drinking a nice whiskey, and saying, ‘Wow, what a ride!”