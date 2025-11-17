Lynyrd Skynyrd and Foreigner Announce 2026 Summer Tour

Lynyrd Skynyrd and Foreigner have announced they will visit 19 cities together on the Double Trouble Double Vision tour next summer starting in July.

The classic rock legends will coheadline each night starting July 23 in Atlanta at the Ameris Bank Amphitheatre and they are currently set to wrap August 29 in Rogers, Arkansas at the Walmart AMP. You can see the complete dates below.

An artist presale begins Tuesday (Nov. 18) at noon local time. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday (Nov. 21) at 9am local time. VIP packages are also available. You can visit the Foreigner website and Lynyrd Skynyrd website for more details.

Both bands are excited about the upcoming outing, as they shared in individual statements. "The energy the band has felt knowing we'll be touring with Skynyrd this coming summer has been electric," Foreigner bassist Jeff PIlson said. "Two bands with plenty of iconic songs, dueling guitars, double trouble and double vision are gonna set each and every stage on fire! No question this will be the go-to event of the summer!”

Skynyrd vocalist Johnny Van Zant was equally enthusiastic, sharing his comments regarding next summer's plans. “I'm excited to share the stage with Foreigner and hear all their amazing hits! I've always been a fan, and I believe the audience will love this tour. Lynyrd Skynyrd and Foreigner together," he said. "it doesn't get much better than that. See y'all in 2026!”

What's the Latest With Foreigner and Lynyrd Skynyrd?

With Foreigner on the verge of celebrating their 50th anniversary in 2026, lead singer Kelly Hansen announced his plans to step away from the group and played his final concerts in October during a weekend stand in Atlantic City. As it happens, his replacement was already in the lineup. Guitarist Luis Maldonado, who joined the band in 2021, has enthusiastically risen to the challenge.

According to Pilson, the transition has been seamless. "Just the nature of this music and this band is that the cream does rise to the top," he told UCR in October after Hansen's final show. "Once Luis's voice was uncovered and we all realized what he had, including Kelly, the future became so clear to us. This whole transition just fell into place naturally and we couldn't have asked for a better one to be honest with you."

Lynyrd Skynyrd has been busy, releasing audio and video of their final concert with the late Gary Rossington (who passed away in 2023) earlier this year. Recorded at the Ryman Auditorium in 2022, the live release preserved a key moment in the emotional final chapter with the cofounding guitarist, who'd battled health issues in recent years.

As Van Zant shared, they have songs they were working on with Rossington that could lead to a new album, but it's a question of time. "We recorded a song called 'The Last of the Street Survivors,' and we put it out [in 2020]," he said earlier this year. "We were headed to doing a new studio album, and then Gary’s health got really bad. There are other songs written with Gary before he died that we could record. We will leave that door open for the future."

Lynyrd Skynyrd and Foreigner, 2026 Summer Tour Dates

July 23 - Atlanta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

July 24 - Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

July 25 - Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

July 26 - Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

July 30 - Toronto, Ontario @ RBC Amphitheatre

July 31 - Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

Aug. 01 - Grand Rapids, MI @ Acrisure Amphitheater

Aug. 06 - Saint Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

Aug. 07 - Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

Aug. 08 - Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

Aug. 14 - Kansas City, MO @ Morton Amphitheater

Aug. 16 - Shakopee, MN @ Mystic Lake Amphitheater

Aug. 20 - Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Aug. 21 - Wantagh, NY @ Northwell at Jones Beach Theater

Aug. 22 - Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

Aug. 23 - Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Aug. 27 - Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavillion

Aug. 28 - Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

Aug. 29 - Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP