Lynyrd Skynyrd to Release Guest-Packed Final Gary Rossington Show

Lynyrd Skynyrd has confirmed Celebrating 50 Years: Live at the Ryman, commemorating their star-studded last show with stalwart guitarist Gary Rossington from 2022 in Nashville. The album is due on June 27. Pre-ordering is already underway.

"We are so grateful to the devoted fans for their support throughout the years of transitions and losses," Lynyrd Skynyrd frontman Johnny Van Zant said in an official statement. "Last year, we lost the great Mr. Gary Rossington. We unknowingly were able to have captured his final performance with us. It's bittersweet but what a special place to have had his final performance, the mothership of music - the Ryman Auditorium!"

Celebrating 50 Years: Live at the Ryman features new renditions of 15 classic Lynyrd Skynyrd songs, along with a special documentary bonus track. Rossington joined the band for "That Smell" and remained on stage until the concluding encore of "Freebird." See a complete track listing below, along with a special duet on "Tuesday's Gone" with Jelly Roll.

Other guests included Marcus King on "Saturday Night Special," John Osborne of the Brothers Osborne on "Workin' for MCA," Brent Smith of Shinedown on "Simple Man" and Donnie Van Zant of 38 Special on "Red White and Blue." Donnie Van Zant is the brother of original Lynyrd Skynyrd frontman Ronnie Van Zant and his successor, Johnny.

"It was a very special night with incredibly talented guests as we honored the iconic musicality of Skynyrd," Johnny Van Zant added. "We are so grateful to the Ryman and to all of those who have worked so hard to make this project become a reality. This will forever be a keepsake in our hearts, and we are so happy to be able to share it with our Skynyrd Nation."

Ronnie Van Zant was a passenger on the fateful 1977 plane crash that decimated Lynyrd Skynyrd. Rossington later reassembled the band with Johnny Van Zant and others in the late '80s. By the time Lynyrd Skynyrd arrived at the Ryman, however, Rossington had been battling health issues for many years. He died in early 2023, leaving long-time collaborator Rickey Medlocke to move forward.

Lynyrd Skynyrd, 'Celebrating 50 Years: Live at the Ryman'

"What's Your Name"

"Workin' for MCA" (with John Osborne)

"You Got That Right"

"I Know a Little"

"Down South Jukin'"

"That Smell"

"Cry for the Bad Man"

"Saturday Night Special" (with Marcus King)

"Tuesday's Gone" (with Jelly Roll)

"Red White and Blue (Love It or Leave)" (with Donnie Van Zant)

"Simple Man" (with Brent Smith)

"Gimme Three Steps"

"Call Me the Breeze"

"Sweet Home Alabama"

Encore:

"Free Bird"

Bonus Track:

"Celebrating 50 Years of Lynyrd Skynyrd Documentary"

