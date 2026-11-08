Lynyrd Skynyrd has a jam-packed 2027 on tap, with headliner shows and festival appearances. There's also talk of a new movie and book about the group.

See a complete list of confirmed dates, cities and venues below, along with a preview of 2027's biggest music festivals and cruises. Further Lynyrd Skynyrd tour announcements are expected. Head over to the group's official website for more information and tickets.

Meanwhile, they've been playing headlining shows into the fall, with just two more left to close out 2026. It all caps a very busy year.

When Does Lynyrd Skynyrd Play in 2027?

Lynyrd Skynyrd spent the summer making appearances with Foreigner on the Double Trouble Double Vision Tour, which ended in August. They started 2026 playing dates with Creed and Guns N' Roses, and were also featured in a Super Bowl commercial for Budweiser in which an orphaned bird is adopted by one of the famous Clydesdales. "Free Bird" played as it finally learned to fly.

READ MORE: This Lynyrd Skynyrd Album Is One of Four That Shaped Southern Rock

Their most recent studio album remains 2012's Last of a Dying Breed, a Top 20 U.S. hit, while discussions continue surrounding both an authorized biography and a big-screen biopic. "We think, obviously, the story is tremendous," Lynyrd Skynyrd manager Ross Schilling told UCR's Gary Graff. "There's probably not a better story out there in music, certainly in rock 'n' roll."

In all, some 10 additional 2027 shows have been added to the calendar. This tour will take Lynyrd Skynyrd from Pennsylvania, Kentucky and New Jersey to a series of stops across Europe, including multiple appearances in Germany and Italy.

Lynyrd Skynyrd is in talks to complete both an authorized biography and a big-screen biopic. (Mike Coppola, Getty Images) Lynyrd Skynyrd is in talks to complete both an authorized biography and a big-screen biopic. (Mike Coppola, Getty Images)

Former Lynyrd Skynyrd drummer Artimus Pyle is just wrapping up his own fall tour, with dates that kicked off in August. He's the last surviving passenger from the Mississippi plane crash that claimed the lives of three bandmates on Oct. 20, 1977 – including founding frontman Ronnie Van Zant.

Van Zant's younger brother Johnny began fronting Lynyrd Skynyrd some 10 years later. He's joined on stage by guitarist Rickey Medlocke, who returned in the '90s after a brief early-'70s stint, and a group of newer recruits to the lineup.

"You hear a lot about bands out there still carrying on with no original members, but probably 95% of the people in the audience only know Lynyrd Skynyrd with Johnny Van Zant as frontman. That's been a big help for us," Schilling added. "So as long as the music hits home to people and fans want to come see it, [Lynyrd Skynyrd] will go ahead and carry it on."

Listen to Lynyrd Skynyrd’s Johnny Van Zant on the 'UCR Podcast'

Lynyrd Skynyrd's Remaining 2026 Stops

11/13 – Port Charlotte, FL @ Field of Dreamz Crossroads Music Festival

11/15 – Phoenix, AZ @ Hondo Rodeo Fest 2026

Lynyrd Skynyrd's 2027 Tour Dates

(New dates in bold)

1/23 – Lexington, KY @ The Rail

2/19 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

2/20 – Bethlehem, PA @ Wind Creek Bethlehem

7/23-26 – Oslo, Norway @ Tons of Rock

7/29 – Paris, France @ Zenith

7/30 – Dubendorf, Switzerland @ The Hall

7/2 – Klam, Austria @ Clam Rock

7/3 – Eisenstadt, Austria @ Lovely Days

7/5 – Milan, Italy @ Parco Della Musica

7/6 – Roma, Italy @ Auditorium Parco della Musica

7/16 – Northeim, Germany @ Waldbuhne Northeim

7/17 – Spalt, Germany @ Lieder am See

7/18 – Rosenheim, Germany @ Mangfallpark