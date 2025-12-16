Lynyrd Skynyrd's 2026 schedule isn't limited to the summer's previously announced Double Trouble Double Vision Tour with Foreigner. The stalwart Southern rockers are playing headlining dates on either side of those shows, which last from July through to August.

There are also two stand-alone dates amid their shared tour with Foreigner, including a stop at Sturgis, South Dakota. See an updated list of Lynyrd Skynyrd's 2026 dates, cities and venues below. Tickets are already onsale on the band's web site.

In an official statement, Lynyrd Skynyrd vocalist Johnny Van Zant said he was "excited to share the stage with Foreigner and hear all their amazing hits! I've always been a fan, and I believe the audience will love this tour. Lynyrd Skynyrd and Foreigner together," he added, "it doesn't get much better than that."

Who's Leading Lynyrd Skynyrd Now?

Johnny is the brother of the group's late founding frontman Ronnie Van Zant, who died in a 1977 plane crash that also claimed the life of Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Steve Gaines and four others. The tragedy happened just three days after Lynyrd Skynyrd released Street Survivors, a two-times-platinum No. 5 smash featuring "What's Your Name" and "That Smell."

Lynyrd Skynyrd fell silent for about a decade. The group's legacy member is now guitarist Rickey Medlocke, who was part of the embryonic 1971–72 lineup before returning in 1996. Gary Rossington emerged as their final remaining original member before his 2023 death. The group's most recent release is 2025's Celebrating 50 Years: Live at the Ryman, which celebrated Rossington's last concert.

Johnny Van Zant said carrying on without Rossington was his final wish. "He knew his health was getting bad," Van Zant said last summer, "and he told me, 'I've spent my life carrying on this legacy, and after I'm gone, I don't want to see this band go away.'"

Before his death, Rossington spent a couple of years mentoring Damon Johnson, previously with Thin Lizzy and Alice Cooper's band. Johnson then took over to continue Lynyrd Skynyrd's two-guitar tandem with Medlocke. They'd also been working on new music with Rossington. "There are other songs written with Gary before he died that we could record," Van Zant added. "We will leave that door open for the future."

Lynyrd Skynyrd 2024 Tour Dates

2/14 – Daytona Beach, FL @ Bert Kreischer's Full Throttle Festival

3/10 – New Orleans, LA @ Hondo Rodeo Fest - Caesars Superdome

4/25 – Tucson, AZ @ Kino Sports Complex

7/17 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphiteatre

7/18 – Tampa, FL @ MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre

7/23 – Atlanta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

7/24 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

7/25 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

7/26 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

7/30 – Toronto, Ontario @ RBC Amphitheatre

7/31 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

8/1 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Acrisure Amphitheater

8/6 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

8/7 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

8/8 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

8/11 – Sturgis, SD @ Sturgis Buffalo Chip

8/14 – Kansas City, MO @ Morton Amphitheater

8/15 – Tinley Park, IL @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

8/16 – Prior Lake, MN @ Mystic Lake Amphitheater

8/20 – Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

8/21 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell at Jones Beach Theater

8/22 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

8/23 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

8/27 – The Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavillion

8/28 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

8/29 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

9/4 – Dyersville, IA @ Velocity Music Fest

9/5 – Elkhorn, WI @ Walworth County Fairgrounds